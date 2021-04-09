IR vs OEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Match - Apr 10, 2021

The Indian Royals will lock horns with Oeiras in the eighth match of the ECS T10 Portugal at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Saturday. It will be the second consecutive meeting of the day between the two teams.

The Indian Royals, formerly known as Royal CC Lisbon, will be kicking off their ECS T10 Portugal campaign earlier in the day against the same opponents. Although they failed to reach the semi-finals, the Indian Royals won the Shield final at the ECS T10 Cartaxo.

Oeiras, on the other hand, have had a dismal start to their ECS T10 Portugal campaign. They have lost two games and find themselves languishing in the penultimate position in the points table. Oeiras lost both their matches against Malo by a narrow margin.

Squads to choose from

Indian Royals

Rohit Kumar, Manjeet Singh, Abu Sufyan, Harmolak Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Jatinder Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Yogesh Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Sourabh Sandhu, Sukhwinder Singh, Muhammad Saad Ansari, Jasbinder Singh, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Syed Ali Naqi, Ishwar Singh and Faisal Riaz.

Oeiras

Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M F Hussain, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Amandeep, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Kumar Rohit, Conrad Greenshields, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Prakash, Kapil Surendrakumar, Sunil Kumar, Prince Maratha, Shayaddur Rahman, Nishank Popat and John Foster.

Probable Playing XIs

Indian Royals

Rohit Kumar, Yogesh Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Harmolak Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Muhammad Saad Ansari, Syed Ali Naqi, Ishwar Singh, Faisal Riaz.

Oeiras

Kuldeep Gholiya, Amandeep, Krut Patel, Kumar Rohit, Conrad Greenshields, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M.F. Hussain, Parth Joujant, Sunil Kumar, John Foster.

Match Details

Match: Indian Royals vs Oeiras, Match 8

Date & Time: 10th April 2021, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal.

Pitch Report

The track at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a balanced one. The pitch has something in it for both batsmen and bowlers. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss as the teams batting first have won the majority of games played at the venue. The average first innings score here is 88 runs.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (IR vs OEI)

IR vs OEI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion#1: Kuldeep Gholiya, Amandeep, Kumar Rohit, Amandeep Singh, Conrad Greenshields, Paulo Buccimazza, Krut Patel, Jasbinder Singh, Parth Joujant, Syed Ali Naqi, Ishwar Singh.

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Paulo Buccimazza.

Fantasy Suggestion#2: Kuldeep Gholiya, Amandeep, Kumar Rohit, Amandeep Singh, Conrad Greenshields, Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M.F. Hussain, Jasbinder Singh, Parth Joujant, Syed Ali Naqi, Ishwar Singh.

Captain: Paulo Buccimazza. Vice-captain: Jasbinder Singh.