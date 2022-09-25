IR-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Final

Ireland (IR-W) will square off with Bangladesh (BD-W) in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (September 25). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IR-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction, playing 11s and pitch report.

Ireland have done quite well in the tournament. They finished second in Group A behind Bangladesh with four points. Ireland won two league games, while another ended in defeat. They beat Zimbabwe by four runs in the semifinal.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have been in incredible form. They are the highest ranked team in the qualifiers and are the favourites to win this game. Bangladesh had an undefeated group stage campaign, winning all three games. They then got the better of Thailand by 11 runs in the semifinal.

Both Ireland and Bangladesh have qualified for the Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa next year. The result of the final will decide their group placements.

IR-W vs BD-W Match Details, Final

The final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier will be played on September 25 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 8:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IR-W vs BD-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Final

Date and Time: September 25, 2022; 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

IR-W vs BD-W Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced surface that has something for both bowlers and batters. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball early on before spinners come into the fray.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 122.4

Average second innings score: 105.6

IR-W vs BD-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Ireland Women: W-W-W-L

Bangladesh Women: W-W-W-W-L

IR-W vs BD-W probable playing XIs for today’s match

Ireland Women Injury/Team News

No major injury update

Ireland Women Probable Playing XI

Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (wk), Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire

Bangladesh Women Injury/Team News

No major injury update

Bangladesh Women Probable Playing XI

Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Shamima Sultana (wk), Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Shohely Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Akter

IR-W vs BD-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nigar Sultana (4 matches, 174 runs, Average: 58)

Sultana could be the best wicketkeeper pick in your IR-W vs BD-W Dream11 fantasy team. She's the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 174 runs in four games at an average of 58.

Top Batter pick

Murshida Khatun (4 matches, 134 runs, Average: 44.66)

Khatun is the fourth-highest scorer in the T20 World Cup qualifiers. She has amassed 134 runs in four games at an average of 44.66.

Top All-rounder pick

Eimear Richardson (4 matches, 57 runs and 4 wickets)

Richardson could prove to be a valuable all-round pick. She has amassed 57 runs in four games at an average of 28.50 and has also scalped four wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Arlene Kelly (4 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.81)

Kelly is the leading wickettaker for Ireland in this tournament. She has picked up six wickets at an average of 15.50 and economy rate of 5.81.

IR-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Salma Khatun

Khatun has been wonderful with the ball. She's the joint second-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets. Khatun has a bowling average of 8.12 and spectacular economy rate of 4.33. She could prove to be a brilliant captaincy pick in your IR-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Laura Delany

Delany has scored 79 runs in four games at an average of over 26. She has also taken three wickets at an economy rate of 6.06.

Five Must-picks with players stats for IR-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Salma Khatun 8 wickets 314 points Nigar Sultana 174 runs 259 points Laura Delany 79 runs and 4 wickets 254 points Arlene Kelly 6 wickets 239 points Eimear Richardson 57 runs and 4 wickets 209 points

IR-W vs BD-W match expert tips

Despite being the top scorer, Nigar Sultana isn't a popular captaincy choice in Dream11. Having her as the multiplier pick could prove to be the differential you need in your IR-W Vs BD-W Dream11 fantasy team.

IR-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Head to Head League

IR-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana

Batter: Murshida Khatun, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter

All-rounder: Salma Khatun, Laura Delany, Eimear Richardson

Bowler: Arlene Kelly, Shanjida Maghla, Nahida Akter, Shohely Akhter

IR-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Grand League

IR-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana

Batter: Murshida Khatun, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter

All-rounder: Salma Khatun, Laura Delany, Eimear Richardson, Orla Prendergast

Bowler: Arlene Kelly, Shanjida Maghla, Nahida Akter

