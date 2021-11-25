IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC WCW One Day Qualifier, Match 8

Ireland Women (IR-W) will be up against Netherlands Women (ND-W) in the eighth match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier at the Sunrise Sports Club in Harare on Thursday.

Ireland Women lost by six wickets against West Indies Women in their opening ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier encounter. They are currently placed at the bottom of the Group A points table. Netherlands Women also had a losing start to their ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier campaign, going down to Sri Lanka Women by 34 runs. They are currently placed just above their opponents in the Group A standings.

IR-W vs ND-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IR-W XI

Laura Delany (C), Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (WK), Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Celeste Raack, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire.

ND-W XI

Caroline de Lange (C), Eva Lynch, Babette de Leede (WK), Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Juliet Post, Robine Rijke, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis.

Match Details

IR-W vs ND-W, Match 8, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

Date and Time: 25th November 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Sunrise Sports Club, Harare.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sunrise Sports Club is a batting paradise, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The first-innings score in the last match played at the venue was 322 runs.

Today’s IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Babette de Leede: Leede was in great touch with the bat in the last match against Sri Lanka Women, scoring 78 runs off 99 deliveries at a strike rate of 78.78. She could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Sterre Kalis: Against Sri Lanka Women, Kalis scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 70.83. She is a quality top-quality batter who can play a big knock today as well.

Gaby Lewis: Lewis was the leading run-scorer for Ireland Women against West Indies Women with 36 runs.

All-rounders

Eimear Richardson: Richardson was in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the last match. She scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 80.00 and also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.30.

Heather Siegers: Siegers scored nine runs and also took a wicket at an economy rate of 4.88 against Sri Lanka Women. She is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball on Thursday.

Bowlers

Caroline de Lange: Lange bowled exceptionally well against Sri Lanka Women, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 6.40. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Celeste Raack: Raack picked up a wicket while leaking only 40 runs against West Indies Women. She can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 prediction team

Eimear Richardson (IR-W) - 116 points

Celeste Raack (IR-W) - 57 points

Gaby Lewis (IR-W) - 46 points

Leah Paul (IR-W) - 29 points

Mary Waldron (IR-W) - 17 points

Important Stats for IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 prediction team

Eimear Richardson: 32 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 80.00 and ER - 3.30

Caroline de Lange: 9 runs and 4 wickets in 1 match; SR - 56.25 and ER - 6.40

Babette de Leede: 78 runs in 1 match; SR - 78.78

Sterre Kalis: 68 runs in 1 match; SR - 70.83

Gaby Lewis: 36 runs in 1 match; SR - 62.06

IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Today

IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction - ICC WCW One Day Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Babette de Leede, Gaby Lewis, Sterre Kalis, Amy Hunter, Laura Delany, Eimear Richardson, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Celeste Raack, Caroline de Lange, Frederique Overdijk.

Captain: Laura Delany. Vice-captain: Eimear Richardson.

IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction - ICC WCW One Day Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Sterre Kalis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Eimear Richardson, Iris Zwilling, Celeste Raack, Caroline de Lange, Frederique Overdijk.

Captain: Eimear Richardson. Vice-captain: Gaby Lewis.

Edited by Samya Majumdar