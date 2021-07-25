IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20

The first T20I between Ireland Women (IR-W) and Netherlands Women (ND-W) is set to take place at the Village in Dublin on Monday.

Irish Women are back in action as they take on the Netherlands at the Village. After a successful series against Scotland earlier in the year, Laura Delany and co. will be eyeing another series win. While Delany will lead the batting department, the likes of Gaby Lewis and Celeste Raack will be key as they look to deliver with the ball in hand.

As for the Netherlands Women, they will be looking to spring a surprise or two on the hosts. The Dutch have named a resourceful squad filled with youth and talent, capable of beating Ireland. With the likes of Heather Siegers and Robine Rijke featuring in the side, a riveting contest beckons on Monday.

IR-W vs ND-W Squads to choose from

Ireland Women

Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Sophie MacMahon, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Netherlands Women

Heather Siegers (c), Juliet Post, Annemijn Thomson, Isabel van der Woning, Babette de Leede, Annemijn ven Beuge, Robine Rijke, Silver Siegers, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Iris Zwiling, Julia Corder and Miranda Veringmeier

IR-W vs ND-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Ireland Women

Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (c), Shauna Kavanagh, Orla Prendergast, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Georgina Dempsey, Rachel Delany, Celeste Raack and Eimear Richardson/Mary Waldron

Netherlands Women

Heather Siegers (c), Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede, Juliet Post, Iris Zwiling, Silver Siegers, Hannah Landheer, Frederique Overdijk, Eva Lynch and Annemijn ven Beuge

IR-W vs ND-W Match Details

Match: Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 26th July 2021, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: The Village, Dublin

Pitch Report

As seen during's South African tour of Ireland, the pitch at the Village is a good one to bat on. While the batters should enjoy the conditions, the bowlers will get some help early on. As the match progresses, the spinners will also extract some turn off the surface, paving the way for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130 being a good total at the venue.

IR-W vs ND-W 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction Today

IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B de Leede, G Lewis, J Post, L Delany, R Stokell, H Siegers, L Paul, M Veringmeier, C Raack, H Landheer and L Maritz

Captain: L Delany, Vice-Captain: H Siegers

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kavanagh, G Lewis, J Post, L Delany, R Stokell, H Siegers, L Paul, M Veringmeier, S Siegers, H Landheer and L Maritz

Captain: Rebecca Stokell, Vice-Captain: H Siegers

Edited by Samya Majumdar