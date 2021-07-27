IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20

The second T20I between Ireland Women (IR-W) and Netherlands Women (ND-W) is set to take place at the Village in Dublin on Tuesday.

Ireland Women clinched the first T20I thanks to a stupendous batting performance on Monday. Although the Irish will look to attain an unassailable lead in the series with a win, the Dutch aren't pushovers by any means. Another cracking game beckons with both teams eyeing a big win in Dublin.

IR-W vs ND-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IR-W XI

Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (c), Shauna Kavanagh, Orla Prendergast, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Sophie MacMahon, Ava Canning, Celeste Raack and Eimear Richardson

ND-W XI

Heather Siegers (c), Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede, Juliet Post, Iris Zwiling, Silver Siegers, Isabel van der Woning, Frederique Overdijk, Eva Lynch and Annemijn ven Beuge

IR-W vs ND-W Match Details

Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 27th July 2021, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: The Village, Dublin

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is slightly on the slower side with batters having to work hard for their runs. The pacers should get the ball to move around in the early stages, keeping the batters on their toes. Spin will play a big role in the middle overs with wickets in hand being key. 120 should be a good total at the venue, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today's IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Babette de Leede: One of the Netherlands' best prospects with the bat, Babette de Leede is known for her ability to shift gears in the middle overs. Expect her to get some runs under her belt in the upcoming game.

Batters

Laura Delany: Irish captain Laura Delany was the star of the show in the previous game with a 43-ball 61. With a short turnaround between the T20Is, one can bank on her experience of shining through in today's game.

Robin Rijke: Robin Rijke was one of the Netherlands' better batters in the opening encounter with a handy knock towards the end. With the Dutch eyeing a series-leveling win, she could well be a brilliant addition to your IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 team today.

All-rounders

Heather Siegers: Netherlands captain Heather Siegers couldn't fire in the opening encounter. Expect her to bounce back with a solid performance with both the bat and ball against a strong Irish side on Tuesday.

Bowlers

Celeste Raack: One of Ireland's go-to bowlers in the shortest format, Celeste Raack picked up two wickets in her two-over spell. Given the spin-friendly conditions on offer, Raack could be a brilliant differential pick for this game.

Eva Lynch: Young Eva Lynch starred in the previous game with figures of 2 for 14 in three overs. With the leggie also capable of scoring runs at a decent rate, Lynch is in for a big performance against the Irish.

Top 5 best players to pick in IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 prediction team

Lara Maritz (IR-W) - 114 points

Eva Lynch (ND-W) - 85 points

Orla Prendergast (IR-W) - 85 points

Laura Delany (IR-W) - 83 points

Frederique Overdijk (ND-W) - 77 points

Important stats for IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Delany: 710 runs and 38 wickets in 66 T20I matches

Celeste Raack: 12 wickets in 18 T20I matches; SR - 22.00

Heather Siegers: 210 runs in 15 T20I matches; SR - 108.2

Robine Rijke: 199 runs in 18 T20I innings, SR - 83.61

Orla Prendergast: 144 runs and 12 wickets in 13 T20I matches

IR-W vs ND-WDream11 Prediction Today

IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B de Leede, L Delany, M Veringmeier, R Rijke O Prendergast, H Siegers, E Richardson, L Maritz, C Raack, E Lynch and F Overdijk

Captain: L Delany, Vice-Captain: H Siegers

IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B de Leede, L Delany, R Stokell, R Rijke, O Prendergast, H Siegers, L Paul, L Maritz, C Raack, E Lynch and F Overdijk

Captain: H Siegers, Vice-Captain: R Stokell

