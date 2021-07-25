IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 prediction: Top 3 picks for 1st T20I match

Netherlands Women are set to play a four-match T20I series against Ireland Women. The first game will be played on Monday, July 26, at The Village in Dublin. The series is scheduled to end on July 30.

Ireland looks strong on paper and has many experienced players in its squad. They have a good record against the Netherlands as they have won four of their last five matches against them, with one game being abandoned.

Ahead of the first fixture, here are the top three players you can pick for your Dream11 team.

#3 Heather Siegers

Heather Siegers has the responsibility of leading the Netherlands side for the T20I series against Ireland.

The Dutch all-rounder has been good for the national side since making her debut in 2018. Siegers has featured in 15 T20Is so far and scored 210 runs.

The right-arm medium bowler has also picked up 18 wickets in T20Is at an impressive average of 16.55. Her best figures of 3/27 came against Namibia. She will be looking to lead her side by example in the upcoming T20I series.

Lancashire Women v Ireland Women - Women's Twenty20 Tour Match

Leah Paul represents the Ireland team at the international level. The left-arm spinner has enough experience at the highest level, featuring in 13 T20Is and four ODIs for Ireland. Paul bats down the order and can score useful runs for her side.

Paul has picked up 15 wickets so far in T20Is at an average of 10. She registered her best bowling figures of 4/16 against Scotland.

Paul is effective with the ball in the shortest format and is certainly a player to watch out for.

#1 Gaby Lewis

England Women's Academy v Ireland

Gaby Lewis is an Irish all-rounder who has plenty of international experience. Lewis has been impressive in recent times as she has been a consistent performer for the Irish side in the shortest format.

In the recently concluded T20I series against Scotland, she finished as the highest run-getter in the series, with 116 runs to her name in four matches.

The right-handed opening batter has played 42 T20Is so far and has smashed 786 runs. This includes four half-centuries. Lewis bowls occasional leg-spin as well.

Therefore, she is a must-have in your Dream11 team.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar