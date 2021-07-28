IR-W vs ND-W Dream11 prediction: Top 3 picks for 2nd T20I match

Ireland Women are hosting the Netherlands Women for a four-match T20I series.

The hosts were clinical in the first game of the series, outplaying the Netherlands Women in all departments. Batting first, the Irish team put 160 runs on the board and restricted the Netherlands to 132, winning the game by 28 runs.

The second T20I will be played at the same ground in Dublin and expect a close contest on Tuesday, July 27. The Netherlands will be looking to show some fight and bounce back in the series.

Ahead of the second game, let's look at the top three players you can pick in your Dream11 team for the upcoming match.

#3 Frederique Overdijk

Frederique Overdijk opens the batting for the Netherlands in T20I cricket. Overdijk struggled in the first game with the bat, but was impressive with the ball. The medium pacer picked up two wickets, giving away 24 runs in her four overs.

Opening the batting, the right-handed batter struggled for timing, as she could only score 19 runs off 38 balls. The 21-year-old felt the pressure and departed in the 10th over. She will be eager to turn the tables and contribute to the team’s cause in the second T20I.

Lara Maritz debuted for Ireland at the age of 16. The right-arm medium fast bowler has been a part of the national side since her debut. Maritz was impressive in the first game of the series for the Irish team. She picked up three wickets in three overs and broke the back of the Dutch batting line-up.

All three of Maritz’s wickets were bowled and she is certainly a player to watch out for in the series. Maritz has picked up 11 wickets in 20 T20Is so far and her experience will be crucial for the Irish team.

England A Women v Ireland Women

Irish skipper Laura Delany was brilliant in the first game of the series. Batting first, the hosts lost an early wicket and in walked Delany. She notched a fifty, scoring 61 off 43 balls and her innings comprised of eight fours.

Delany’s innings ensured that the hosts put a competitive total on the board. She also bowled two overs with her medium pace. Her batting performance ensured that Ireland beat the Netherlands by 28 runs.

