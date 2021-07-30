IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th T20

Ireland Women will take on the Netherlands Women in the fourth T20 match at The Village Ground in Dublin on Friday.

Ireland Women were dominant in the first T20I. Laura Delany’s maiden half-century and a fantastic bowling performance from Lara Maritz ensured a 28-run victory for the home side. With the second match of the series being abandoned, the hosts kept up the pressure on the Netherlands by winning the third match as well by six wickets.

A victory in this contest would seal the series for Ireland Women.

IR-W vs NED-W Probable Playing XI Today

IR-W XI

Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (c), Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Eimear Richardson, Orla Prendergast, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Sophie MacMahon, Celeste Raack, Ava Canning

NED-W XI

Frederique Overdijk, Heather Siegers (c), Babette de Leede (wk), Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Eva Lynch, Juliet Post, Iris Zwilling, Silver Siegers, Annemijn van Beuge, Isabel van der Woning

Match Details

IR-W vs NED-W, 4th T20

Date and Time: 30th July, 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: The Village Ground, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pitch has something in it for both the bowlers and batters. Rain in the last few days might have made the track slower. The average first innings score here is 123.

Today’s IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shauna Kavanagh is a great choice for the wicket-keeper position. She scored 21 runs in the first T20.

Batters

Ireland Women captain Laura Delany registered her maiden international T20 half-century in the first game. She scored 61 runs and her innings included eight fours.

Netherlands’ Miranda Veringmeier was one of the biggest positives from the first game. With the help of five fours and a six, she scored 33 runs. Veringmeier then followed it up with another 60 runs in the most recent contest.

All-rounders

Orla Prendergast is the best all-rounder for Ireland Women. She scored 27 runs and even picked up a wicket in the first T20. Prendergast bagged another couple of wickets in the most recent match.

Netherlands’ Frederique Overdijk might have some say in who wins the last game. She has picked up three wickets and has also scored 19 runs in the two matches thus far.

Bowlers

Ireland's Lara Maritz blew away the opposition in the first match with a four-wicket haul. She claimed another wicket in the most recent game and can be considered as a multiplier pick for the IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 Fantasy side.

Dutchwoman Silver Siegers has three wickets to her name from three games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 prediction team

Lara Maritz (IR-W) – 156 points

Orla Prendergast (IR-W) – 153 points

Miranda Veringmeier (NED-W) – 148 points

Frederique Overdijk (NED-W) – 118 points

Silver Siegers (NED-W) – 110 points

Important stats for IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 prediction team

Lara Maritz: 4 wickets

Orla Prendergast: 27 runs and 3 wickets

Miranda Veringmeier: 93 runs

Frederique Overdijk: 19 runs and 3 wickets

Silver Siegers: 3 wickets

IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction Today

IRE-W vs NED-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kavanagh, L Delany, M Veringmeier, G Lewis, O Prendergast, F Overdijk, S Siegers, E Richardson, L Maritz, E Lynch, S MacMohan

Captain: O Prendergast, Vice-Captain: Lara Maritz

IRE-W vs NED-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kavanagh, B d Leede, L Delany, M Veringmeier, G Lewis, O Prendergast, F Overdijk, S Siegers, E Richardson, L Maritz, E Lynch

Captain: F Overdijk, Vice-Captain: M Veringmeier

