IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Third T20

Ireland Women will take on Netherlands Women in the 3rd T20 match The Village Ground in Dublin on Thursday.

Ireland Women were dominant in the first T20I. Laura Delany’s maiden half-century and a fantastic bowling performance from Lara Maritz ensured a 28-run victory for the home side. With the second match of the series getting abandoned, the onus is now on Netherlands Women to restore parity.

IR-W vs NED-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IR-W XI

Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (c), Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Eimear Richardson, Orla Prendergast, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Sophie MacMahon, Celeste Raack, Ava Canning

NED-W XI

Frederique Overdijk, Heather Siegers (c), Babette de Leede (wk), Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Eva Lynch, Juliet Post, Iris Zwilling, Silver Siegers, Annemijn van Beuge, Isabel van der Woning

Match Details

IR-W vs NED-W, 3rd T20

Date and Time: 29th July, 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: The Village Ground, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pitch has something in it for both the bowlers and batters. Rain over the last few days might have made the track slower. The average first innings score here is 123.

Today’s IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shauna Kavanagh is a great choice for the wicket-keeper position. She scored 21 runs in the first T20.

Batters

Ireland Women captain Laura Delany registered her maiden international T20 half-century in the first game. She scored 61 runs and her innings included eight fours.

Netherlands’ Miranda Veringmeier was one of the biggest positives from the first game. With the help of five fours and a six, she scored 33 runs.

All-rounders

Orla Prendergast is the best Ireland Women all-rounder. She scored 27 runs and even picked up a wicket in the first T20.

Netherlands’ Frederique Overdijk might have some say in who wins the game. She picked up two wickets and also scored 19 runs in the previous match.

Bowlers

Lara Maritz blew away the opposition in the first match with a four-wicket haul! She can be considered a multiplier pick for the IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 Fantasy side.

Eva Lynch also contributed strongly to the Netherlands’ performance in the first match. She picked up two wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 prediction team

Lara Maritz (IR-W) – 114 points

Orla Prendergast (IR-W) – 85 points

Eva Lynch (NED-W) – 85 points

Laura Delany (IR-W) – 83 points

Frederique Overdijk (NED-W) – 77 points

Important stats for IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 prediction team

Lara Maritz: 4 wickets

Orla Prendergast: 27 runs and 1 wicket

Eva Lynch: 2 wickets

Laura Delany: 61 runs

Frederique Overdijk: 19 runs and 2 wickets

IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction Today

IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kavanagh, L Delany, M Veringmeier, R Rijke, O Prendergast, F Overdijk, L Paul, E Richardson, L Maritz, E Lynch, C Raack

Captain: O Prendergast, Vice-Captain: Lara Maritz

IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kavanagh, L Delany, M Veringmeier, R Rijke, O Prendergast, F Overdijk, L Paul, L Maritz, S Siegers, E Lynch, C Raack

Captain: L Delany, Vice-Captain: F Overdijk

