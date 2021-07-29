IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Third T20

Ireland Women will take on Netherlands Women in the 3rd T20 match The Village Ground in Dublin on Thursday.
Ireland Women were dominant in the first T20I. Laura Delany’s maiden half-century and a fantastic bowling performance from Lara Maritz ensured a 28-run victory for the home side. With the second match of the series getting abandoned, the onus is now on Netherlands Women to restore parity.
IR-W vs NED-W Probable Playing 11 Today
IR-W XI
Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (c), Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Eimear Richardson, Orla Prendergast, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Sophie MacMahon, Celeste Raack, Ava Canning
NED-W XI
Frederique Overdijk, Heather Siegers (c), Babette de Leede (wk), Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Eva Lynch, Juliet Post, Iris Zwilling, Silver Siegers, Annemijn van Beuge, Isabel van der Woning
Match Details
IR-W vs NED-W, 3rd T20
Date and Time: 29th July, 2021, 8:30 PM IST
Venue: The Village Ground, Dublin
Pitch Report
The pitch has something in it for both the bowlers and batters. Rain over the last few days might have made the track slower. The average first innings score here is 123.
Today’s IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Shauna Kavanagh is a great choice for the wicket-keeper position. She scored 21 runs in the first T20.
Batters
Ireland Women captain Laura Delany registered her maiden international T20 half-century in the first game. She scored 61 runs and her innings included eight fours.
Netherlands’ Miranda Veringmeier was one of the biggest positives from the first game. With the help of five fours and a six, she scored 33 runs.
All-rounders
Orla Prendergast is the best Ireland Women all-rounder. She scored 27 runs and even picked up a wicket in the first T20.
Netherlands’ Frederique Overdijk might have some say in who wins the game. She picked up two wickets and also scored 19 runs in the previous match.
Bowlers
Lara Maritz blew away the opposition in the first match with a four-wicket haul! She can be considered a multiplier pick for the IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 Fantasy side.
Eva Lynch also contributed strongly to the Netherlands’ performance in the first match. She picked up two wickets.
Top 5 best players to pick in IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 prediction team
Lara Maritz (IR-W) – 114 points
Orla Prendergast (IR-W) – 85 points
Eva Lynch (NED-W) – 85 points
Laura Delany (IR-W) – 83 points
Frederique Overdijk (NED-W) – 77 points
Important stats for IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 prediction team
Lara Maritz: 4 wickets
Orla Prendergast: 27 runs and 1 wicket
Eva Lynch: 2 wickets
Laura Delany: 61 runs
Frederique Overdijk: 19 runs and 2 wickets
IR-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kavanagh, L Delany, M Veringmeier, R Rijke, O Prendergast, F Overdijk, L Paul, E Richardson, L Maritz, E Lynch, C Raack
Captain: O Prendergast, Vice-Captain: Lara Maritz
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kavanagh, L Delany, M Veringmeier, R Rijke, O Prendergast, F Overdijk, L Paul, L Maritz, S Siegers, E Lynch, C Raack
Captain: L Delany, Vice-Captain: F Overdijk