IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier, Match 4

In the fourth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier, Ireland Women (IR-W) will be up against Scotland Women (SC-W) at La Manga Club Top Ground in Spain on Friday.

Both teams won their opening fixtures convincingly and looked calm and composed on the field. Ireland Women registered a humongous 164-run victory over Germany Women and are currently placed atop the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier standings. Scotland Women, on the other hand, defeated the Netherlands Women by six wickets and are currently third in the points table.

IR-W vs SC-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IR-W XI

Eimear Richardson, Gaby Lewis, Cara Murray, Laura Delany (C), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (WK), Sophie MacMahon, Rebecca Stokell, Lara Maritz, Ava Canning

SC-W XI

Sarah Bryce (WK), Lorna Jack, Kathryn Bryce (C), Katie McGill, Megan McColl, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Becky Glen, Katherine Fraser, Priyanaz Chatterji, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey.

Match Details

IR-W vs SC-W, 4th Match, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier

Date and Time: 27th August 2021, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Top Ground, Spain.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at La Manga Club Top Ground is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 144 runs. However, the pacers are also expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the teams batting first.

Today's IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Bryce: Bryce was adjudged the Player of the Match for her splendid batting display in the run-chase against the Netherlands Women, scoring 46 runs off 36 balls, including five fours and a six. She is unarguably the best pick for wicketkeeper in today's contest.

Batters

Gaby Lewis: Lewis' unbeaten knock of 105* from just 60 balls against Germany Women was decisive behind her team's triumph. She will be hoping to keep her run-scoring form intact in today's T20 game.

Rebecca Stokell: Stokell was involved in a match-winning partnership alongside Gaby Lewis against Germany Women, scoring valuable 44 runs off 30 balls. She is a must-have pick for today's game.

All-rounders

Kathryn Bryce: Bryce bowled an economic spell against the Netherlands Women and made it an uphill task for the opposition to score runs. She returned with figures of 1 for 12 in her quota of four overs.

Eimear Richardson: Eimear didn't contribute much with the bat against Germany Women. But she was phenomenal with the ball, picking up two crucial wickets with an economy of 1.66. She is an experienced all-rounder who can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Abtaha Maqsood: Abtaha is a genuine wicket-taker who bowled exceptionally well in the first match, scalping one wicket.

Ava Canning: Canning failed to pick up a wicket in the previous match but was very economical. She conceded just two runs in her three overs and bowled two maiden overs. She can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction team

Gaby Lewis (IR-W) - 148 points

Rebecca Stokell (IR-W) - 61 points

Laura Delany (IR-W) - 44 points

Kathryn Bryce (SC-W) - 64 points

Sarah Bryce (SC-W) - 79 points

Important Stats for IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction team

Gaby Lewis - 105 runs in 1 match; SR - 175.00

Rebecca Stokell - 44 runs in 1 match; SR - 146.66

Laura Delany - 22 runs in 1 match; SR - 73.33 and ER - 1.66

Kathryn Bryce - 3 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 37.50 and ER - 3.00

Sarah Bryce - 46 runs in 1 match; SR - 127.77

IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier)

IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction - ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Lorna Jack, Kathryn Bryce, Laura Delany, Eimear Richardson, Katie McGill, Lara Maritz, Abtaha Maqsood, Cara Murray.

Captain: Kathryn Bryce. Vice-captain: Eimear Richardson.

IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction - ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Bryce, Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Kathryn Bryce, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Eimear Richardson, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Ava Canning.

Captain: Eimear Richardson. Vice-captain: Kathryn Bryce.

