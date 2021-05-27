Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 4th T20I - May 27, 2021

Ireland Women will be squaring off against Scotland Women in the fourth and final match of the four-game T20I series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Thursday.

Ireland Women made a solid comeback with two dominant performances after losing the opening match of the series. They posted a highly competitive total of 134, riding on the back of Shauna Kavanagh's 30-ball 37 while batting first in the previous game. Orla Prendergast then shone with the ball for the Irish, getting rid of the Scotland Women's opening pair within the first five overs. Leah Paul (2-12) and Cara Murray (3-18) managed to tame the visitors at the 93-run mark in 19 overs to win the contest by 41 runs. Ireland Women lead the series by a 2-1 margin and a win today will see them clinch it.

Scotland Women, on the other hand, were phenomenal in the opening game of the series, registering a 11-run victory over Ireland Women. However, the visitors have since failed to impress, losing two games on the trot by huge margins, owing to their poor batting performances. In the previous game, the Scottish bowlers did a pretty good job of picking up wickets at regular intervals. But while chasing, skipper Kathryn Bryce (45*) was the only player to score more than 20 runs. The Scots will have to play out of their skin to shy away from another loss in the final match of the series.

Squads to choose from

Ireland Women

Laura Delany (C), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Jenny Sparrow and Rebecca Stokell.

Scotland Women

Kathryn Bryce (C), Sarah Bryce (WK), Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ikra Farooq, Abtaha Maqsood, Samantha Haggo, Katie Mcgill, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Katherine Fraser, Ellen Watson and Megan McColl.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland Women

Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (C), Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Lara Maritz, Rachel Delaney, Cara Murray, Ava Canning.

Scotland Women

Sarah Bryce (WK), Kathryn Bryce (C), Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Katie McGill, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Megan McColl.

Match Details

Match: Ireland Women vs Scotland Women, 4th T20I

Date & Time: 27th May 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Civil Service Cricket Club is slightly on the slower side and should aid the spinners. The pacers, on the other hand, are expected to procure some swing early on with the new ball. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before trying to go big. With there being high chances of rain and the DLS method likely to come into play, the captain winning the toss would like to bowl first and take maximum advantage of the conditions.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women 4th T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Ailsa Lister, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Kathryn Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji, Celeste Raack, Ava Canning Katherine Fraser.

Captain: Kathryn Bryce. Vice-captain: Laura Delany.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Bryce, Gaby Lewis, Becky Glen, Ailsa Lister, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Kathryn Bryce, Katie McGill, Celeste Raack, Ava Canning Katherine Fraser.

Captain: Kathryn Bryce. Vice-captain: Gaby Lewis.