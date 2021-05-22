Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 1st T20I - May 23rd, 2021

The first T20I between Ireland Women and Scotland Women takes place at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Sunday.

The Irish Women, along with the Scotland Women, are back in action after a long hiatus. Led by Laura Delany, the Irish have a lot of depth and balance and will be eager to get off to a winning start in the series. Although they will miss the services of Kim Garth, Ireland Women are more than capable of beating the Scots.

Their opponents, Scotland Women, also have a decent squad. Their batting unit, comprising of Sarah Bryce and Kathryn Bryce, will be a tough nut to crack. Although they might start the game as underdogs, Scotland Women are more than capable of getting one over their Irish counterparts.

With both teams eyeing a win in the first T20I, we should be in for an entertaining game at the Civil Service Cricket Club.

Squads to choose from

Ireland Women

Laura Delany, Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Jenny Sparrow, Rebecca Stokell

Scotland Women

Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ikra Farooq, Abtaha Maqsood, Samantha Haggo, Katie Mcgill, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Katherine Fraser, Ellen Watson, Megan McColl

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland Women

Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Shauna Kavanagh, Lara Maritz, Rachel Delaney, Cara Murray and Jenny Sparrow

Scotland Women

Sarah Bryce, Lorna Jack, Kathryn Bryce, Becky Glen, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ellen Watson, Katie McGill, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Abbi Aitken-Drummond and Megan McColl

Match Details

Match: Ireland Women vs Scotland Women, 1st T20I

Date & Time: 23rd May 2021, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

An even contest between the bat and ball is on the cards, with there being some help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. Although rain could play spoilsport yet again, we should at least get a curtailed game. In such a scenario, the pacers will be key, given the swing on offer, but it will be tough to grip the ball. With DLS likely to come into play, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bryce, S Kavanagh, G Lewis, L Jack, R Delaney, K Bryce, L Delany, O Prendergast, A Aitken-Drummond, C Raack and L Maritz

Captain: K Bryce. Vice-captain: G Lewis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bryce, S Kavanagh, G Lewis, L Jack, R Delaney, K Bryce, L Delany, P Chatterji, A Aitken-Drummond, C Raack and K Fraser

Captain: K Bryce. Vice-captain: L Delany