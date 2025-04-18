IR-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Match 13

The 13th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will see Ireland Women (IR-W) squaring off against Scotland Women (SCO-W) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, April 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IR-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ireland Women have won one of their last four matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Thailand Women by 46 runs. Scotland Women, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Bangladesh Women by 34 runs.

The two teams have played five head-to-head matches. Ireland Women have won four matches while Scotland Women have won only one.

IR-W vs SCO-W Match Details

The 13th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will be played on April 18 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game begins at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IR-W vs SCO-W, 13th ODI match

Date and Time: 18th April, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners should be preferred over pacers on this pitch as they are able to get wickets in the middle overs. The last match played at this venue was between Thailand Women and Pakistan Women, where a total of 323 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

IR-W vs SCO-W Form Guide

IR-W - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

SCO-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

IR-W vs SCO-W Probable Playing XI

IR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (c), Christina Coulter Reilly (wk), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Sophie MacMahon, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Alana Dalzell

SCO-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarah Bryce (wk), Hannah Rainey, Kathryn Bryce, Alica Lister, C Abel, Megan McColl, Rachael Slater, Priya Chatterji, Olivia Bell, Abhata Maqsood, K Fraser

IR-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Hunter

A Hunter is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 201 runs in the last four matches. S Bryce is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

G Lewis

L Paul and G Lewis are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. G Lewis will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 160 runs in the last four matches. L Little is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

K Bryce

K Bryce and O Prendergast are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. K Bryce will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 162 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last four matches. K Fraser is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

C Murray

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Maqsood and C Murray. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. C Murray will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 5 wickets in the last four matches. R Slater is another good bowler pick for today's match.

IR-W vs SCO-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Bryce

K Bryce was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 162 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last four matches.

K Fraser

K Fraser is another crucial pick from the Ireland Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble Scotland Women batters. She has smashed 44 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for IR-W vs SCO-W, 13th ODI match

O Prendergast

G Lewis

A Hunter

K Fraser

K Bryce

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Hunter, S Bryce

Batters: G Lewis, L Little

All-rounders: K Fraser, K Bryce, O Prendergast, L Delany

Bowlers: A Maqsood, C Murray, R Slater

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Hunter, S Bryce, A Lister

Batters: G Lewis, L Little

All-rounders: K Fraser, K Bryce, O Prendergast, C Abel

Bowlers: R Slater, K McCartney

