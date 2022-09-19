IR-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, Match 8

Ireland Women (IR-W) will lock horns with USA Women (USA-W) in the eighth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IR-W vs USA-W Dream11 prediction for today's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 game.

Ireland Women's will be pleased with their performance in the previous match, but they fell short after fighting hard until the end. They are a strong team that will look to earn two points in the upcoming games.

Meanwhile, USA Women are coming off a 79-run defeat to Scotland, in which they were dismissed for 51 runs in a 130-run reply. They'll be looking to bounce back and make a mark against Ireland, so expect a thrilling game when they meet.

IR-W vs USA-W, Match Details

The eighth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 between Ireland Women and USA Women will be played on September 19 at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

The game is set to commence at 08.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IR-W vs USA-W, Match 8, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022

Date & Time: September 19, 2022, 08.30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming: Fancode

IR-W vs USA-W, Pitch Report

The track at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi is likely to be a good one to bat on, with big scores being common at the venue. However, there might be some help available off the surface for both the pacers and spinners.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: N/A

Matches won by team bowling first: N/A

Average 1st innings score: N/A

Average 2nd innings score: N/A

IR-W vs USA-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Ireland Women: L

USA Women: L

IR-W vs USA-W Probable Playing 11 today

Ireland Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Ireland Women Probable Playing XI:

Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Eimear Richardson, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (c), Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, and Shauna Kavanagh.

USA Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

USA Women Probable Playing XI:

Sindhu Sriharsha (c & wk), Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Lisa Ramjit, Snigdha Paul, Taranum Chopra, Ritu Singh, Disha Dhingra, and Mahika Kandanala.

IR-W vs USA-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mary Waldron (8 runs in her previous game, S.R: 133.33)

She was in excellent form in the previous tournament but failed to impress against Bangladesh in their first game, scoring only eight runs, so she will look to find form with a strong performance.

Top Batter Pick

Amy Hunter (33 runs in her previous outing, S.R: 103.13)

Amy looked impressive with the bat in the previous game against Bangladesh, scoring 33 runs off 32 balls with three fours. She is a talented player, and another strong performance is expected from her in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Eimear Richardson (40 runs & one wicket in her previous outing, S.R: 153.85)

Richardson is one of Ireland's most complete packages. She can score runs quickly and provide crucial breakthroughs when needed. She played well against Bangladesh in the previous game, scoring 40 runs off 26 balls and taking one wicket, making her a must-have in your IR-W vs USA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Bhumika Bhadriraju (Two wickets in her previous game; E.R: 6.50)

She has been an effective bowler for her team, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.50 against Scotland in the previous game, making her a must-have for today's game.

IR-W vs USA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Laura Delany

Delany is a hard-hitting batter who can score quick runs and provide regular breakthroughs with her medium-fast bowling ability. She can be a captaincy option for your IR-W vs USA-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Leah Paul

She is a top spin option, taking one wicket at an economy rate of 10.00 against Bangladesh. She can also bat and has made some important contributions with the bat in the lower order, so she could be a good pick for your IR-W vs USA-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for IR-W vs USA-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Players Players Stats (T20I) Orla Prendergast 290 runs & 6 wickets in 22 games Rebecca Stokell 342 runs in 22 games Isani Vaghela 37 runs & 3 wickets in 8 games Geetika Kodali 32 runs & 3 wickets in 9 games Lisa Ramjit 49 runs & 7 wickets in 9 games

IR-W vs USA-W match expert tips 8th match

Gaby Lewis is one of the tournament's top batting all-rounders, having excelled in the format. She bats in the top order and bowls in the side with over 1000 runs and 10 wickets in 55 T20I games, making her a multiplier choice for the IR-W vs USA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

IR-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 8th match, Head To Head League

IR-W vs USA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Mary Waldron

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Snigadha Paul

All-Rounders: Laur Dealany, Leah Paul, Emma Richardson, Ritu Singh

Bowlers: Geetika Kodali, Isaac Vaghela, Bhumika Bhadriraju

IR-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 8th match, Grand League

IR-W vs USA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Sindhu Sriharsha

Batters: Richard Stokell, Amy Hunter, Snigadha Paul

All-Rounders: Laur Dealany, Leah Paul, Emma Richardson, Ritu Singh

Bowlers: Geetika Kodali, Arlene Kelly, Bhumika Bhadriraju

