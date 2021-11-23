IR-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC WCW One Day Qualifier, Match 3

Ireland Women (IR-W) will lock horns with West Indies Women (WI-W) in the third match of the ICC WCW One Day Qualifier at the Old Hararians in Harare on Tuesday.

Ireland Women, who enjoyed a phenomenal 3-1 ODI series win against Zimbabwe Women, will be hoping to make an impact and qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup. West Indies Women, on the other hand, have been in red-hot form of late. They will head into the ICC WCW One Day Qualifier on the back of a 3-0 ODI series sweep against Pakistan Women.

IR-W vs WI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IR-W XI

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amu Hunter, Laura Delany (C), Shauna Kavanagh, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron (WK), Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack.

WI-W XI

Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Shermaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor (C), Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Kyshona Knight, Shamilia Connell.

Match Details

IR-W vs WI-W, Match 3, ICC WCW One Day Qualifier

Date and Time: 23rd November 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Hararians, Harare.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Old Hararians is a sporting one with equal support for both the batters and bowlers. The pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball in hand, while the spinners might also get some help in the second innings. The first-innings score in the last match played at the venue was 201 runs.

Today’s IR-W vs WI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shauna Kavanagh: Kavanagh is the undisputed pick for your fantasy team from the wicketkeeper section. She has scored 182 runs in 21 ODI matches.

Batters

Deandra Dottin: Dottin is a top-quality batter who can score some crucial runs in the upcoming match. She was sensational in the warm-up game against Thailand Women, amassing 101 runs before walking off the field to give other members on-field action.

Gaby Lewis: Lewis is a hard-hitting batter who is capable of scoring some quick-fire runs in Tuesday’s clash. She has scored 469 runs in 21 ODI matches.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthews: Matthews can provide you with some valuable points with her batting and bowling. She impressed everyone with her all-round performance in the warm-up match against Thailand Women by smashing 57 runs and also picking up a wicket.

Eimear Richardson: Richardson is one of Ireland Women's most experienced players who can prove to be a great differential pick in this game.

Bowlers

Cara Murray: Murray is a genuine wicket-taker who has scalped 12 wickets in seven ODI matches. She can prove to be a great utility pick in this game.

Anisa Mohammed: Mohammad will lead the bowling attack for West Indies Women on Tuesday. She has managed to pick up 168 wickets in 138 ODI matches at an economy rate of 3.47.

Top 5 best players to pick in IR-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews (WI-W)

Deandra Dottin (WI-W)

Stafanie Taylor (WI-W)

Laura Delany (IR-W)

Gaby Lewis (IR-W)

Important Stats for IR-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Gaby Lewis: 469 runs and 10 wickets in 21 matches

Hayley Matthews: 1417 runs and 67 wickets in 56 matches

Deandra Dottin: 3220 runs and 69 wickets in 130 matches

Stafanie Taylor: 5060 runs and 146 wickets in 133 matches

Laura Delany: 634 runs and 17 wickets in 42 matches

IR-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Today

IR-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction - ICC WCW One Day Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shauna Kavanagh, Deandra Dottin, Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Laura Delany, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Jane Maguire, Celeste Raack.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Stafanie Taylor.

IR-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction - ICC WCW One Day Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mary Waldron, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Rebecca Stokell, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Laura Delany, Eimear Richardson, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Cara Murray.

Captain: Stafanie Taylor. Vice-captain: Laura Delany.

