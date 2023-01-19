IR-W U19 vs INA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup

Ireland Women Under-19s (IR-W U19) will be up against Indonesia Women Under-19s (INA-W U19) in the 21st match of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Thursday, January 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IR-WU19 vs INA-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Both Ireland and Indonesia have lost their two opening matches and are out of the tournament. This match will be their last chance to redeem themselves and bow out of the tournament with their head held high.

In their last encounter against New Zealand, Ireland batted first and were bundled out for a paltry 74 runs in just 18.1 overs. The White Ferns chased down the target in just 6.5 overs, losing only one wicket.

Meanwhile, Indonesia faced the West Indies in their last match. Bowling first, they conceded 176 runs in 20 overs. In reply, Indonesia managed to post just 99 runs at the end of their 20 overs, losing the match by 77 runs.

IR-W U19 vs INA-W U19 Match Details

The 21st match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 19 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IR-W U19 vs INA-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 21

Date and Time: January 19, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

IR-W U19 vs INA-W U19, Pitch Report

The pitch at Senwes Park has looked good for batting. Although it has witnessed some very one-sided matches, batters who can adjust to the conditions will have a lot of scoring opportunities on this wicket.

Last four matches played on this pitch (This tournament)

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 2

Average score batting first: 134

Average score batting second: 78

IR-W U19 vs INA-W U19 Form Guide

IR-W U19: L L

INA-W U19: L L

IR-W U19 vs INA-W U19 Probable Playing XI

Ireland Women - U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Ireland Women - U19 Probable Playing XI

Rebecca Gough, Siuin Wood, Annabel Squires, Georgina Dempsey, Abbi Harrison, Zara Craig, Joanna Loughran, Freya Sargent, Kia McCartney, Ellie McGee, and Aimee Maguire.

Indonesia Women - U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Indonesia Women - U19 Probable Playing XI

Gusti Ulansari, Kadek Kurniartini, Wesikaratna Dewi, Desi Wulandari, Thersiana Peo, Ni Kadek Ariani, Ni Murtiari, Ni Indriyani, Ni Suarniasih, I Gusti Pratiwi, and Lie Qiao.

IR-W U19 vs INA-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Joanna Loughren

Joanna Loughren might be the better option in the wicketkeeper category. She bats in the middle order and there is a chance that Loughren might end up effecting more dismissals than I Pratiwi.

Batter

Annabelle Squires

Amongst the batters available for selection in the match. Annabelle Squires has the highest point. Hence, she might well be the best choice from the wicketkeeper category.

All-rounder

Aimee Maguire

Aimee Maguire has been good for the Irish team with both the bat and the ball. Against a weaker opponent, she might be the player who impacts the game the most.

Bowler

Freya Sargent

Freya Sargent has been Ireland's best bowler in this tournament. Picking her up in the team ensures some guaranteed points in fantasy contests.

IR-W U19 vs INA-W U19 match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Freya Sargent

If Ireland gets to bowl first in the match, Freya Sargent has the ability to run down the Indonesian top-order on her own. Her wicket-taking capability makes her the best choice for captain or vice-captain of the match.

Annabel Squires

Annabel Squires is a top-order batter and probably the best at the job from the Irish camp. She might be able to score big and put up a game-changing performance with the bat.

Five Must-Picks for IR-W U19 vs INA-W U19, Match 21

Players Fantasy Points Annabelle Squires 60 Georgina Dempsey 40 Aimee Maguire 48 Desi Wulandari 44 Freya Sargent 87

Ireland Women Under 19 Women vs Indonesia Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As has been the tradition at Senwes Park in this tournament, this match might also turn out to be a one-sided affair. Going with a combination where seven Irish players are there in a fantasy XI seems ideal.

Ireland Women Under 19 Women vs Indonesia Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeeper: J Loughran

Batters: A Harrison, N Indriyani, A Squires

All-rounders: G Dempsey, A Maguire, D Wulandari

Bowlers: Freya Sargent, Z Craig, N Suarniasih, N Murtiari

Ireland Women Under 19 Women vs Indonesia Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: J Loughran

Batters: A Harrison, N Indriyani, A Squires

All-rounders: G Dempsey, A Maguire, D Wulandari

Bowlers: Freya Sargent, Z Craig, N Suarniasih, N Murtiari

