Ireland Women U19 vs Pakistan Women U19 - Dream11 Prediction

Ireland Women U19 will take on Pakistan Women U19 in an ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match at the Tuks Oval, Pretoria on Monday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IR-WU19 vs PA-WU19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

This is the start of the warm-up fixtures ahead of the first ever edition of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Both Ireland Women U19 and Pakistan Women U19 will be looking to sort out some combinations ahead of the big tournament. Syeda Aroob Shah will lead Pakistan U19 while Amy Hunter is the captain of the Ireland U19 side.

IR-WU19 vs PA-WU19, Match Details

The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match between Ireland Women U19 and Pakistan Women U19 will be played on January 9th 2023 at Tuks Oval, Pretoria. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IR-WU19 vs PA-WU19

Date & Time: January 9th 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Tuks Oval, Pretoria

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tuks Oval in Pretoria is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But there could be some movement with the new ball and the batters could be tested early on.

IR-WU19 vs PA-WU19 Probable Playing 11 today

Ireland Women U19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ireland Women U19 Squad: Amy Hunter (c), Joanna Loughran (wk), Zara Craig, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Siúin Wood, Abbi Harrison, Jennifer Jackson, Niamh MacNulty, Aimee Maguire, Kia McCartney, Ellie McGee, Julie McNally, Freya Sargent, Annabel Squires

Pakistan Women U19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Pakistan Women U19 Squad: Syeda Aroob Shah (c), Aliza Khan, Zamina Tahir (wk), Anosha Nasir, Areesha Noor, Eyman Fatima, Haleema Azeem Dar, Haniah Ahmer, Laiba Nasir, Mahnoor Aftab, Quratulain Ahsen, Rida Aslam, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Warda Yousaf, Zaib-un-Nisa

Today’s IR-WU19 vs PA-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joanna Loughran

Joanna Loughran has been around domestic cricket in Ireland over the last year or two. She can get substantial runs with the bat and she is really safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Shawaal Zulfiqar

Shawaal Zulfiqar will be one of the premier batters for Pakistan Women U19. She has the ability to get big runs at the top of the order and she can score at a brisk pace as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rebecca Gough

Rebecca Gough has played for Typhoons Women in Ireland’s domestic arena over the last couple of seasons. The seam-bowling all-rounder can bowl tight spells and she can contribute nicely with the bat as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Georgina Dempsey

Georgina Dempsey has played 18 international fixtures (9 ODIs and 9 T20Is). The 18-year-old seamer has bowled economically and has showcased her knack of picking wickets regularly.

IR-WU19 vs PA-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Amy Hunter

Amy Hunter has the experience of playing international cricket and she will be a key player for Ireland Women U19. She has scored 294 runs at an average of 32.66 in ODI cricket. In T20Is, she has got 216 runs at an average of 21.60.

Syeda Aroob Shah

Syeda Aroob Shah has played seven international matches in her career. The leg-spinner and Pakistan Women U19 skipper can bowl economical spells and chip away with crucial wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IR-WU19 vs PA-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Amy Hunter (IR-WU19)

Georgina Dempsey (IR-WU19)

Rebecca Gough (IR-WU19)

Syeda Aroob Shah (PA-WU19)

Shawaal Zulfiqar (PA-WU19)

IR-WU19 vs PA-WU19 match expert tips

There are some cricketers from both sides who have already played international cricket and will be the vital for their respective teams. Thus, the likes of Amy Hunter, Georgina Dempsey and Syeda Aroob Shah will be the ones to watch out for.

IR-WU19 vs PA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Ireland Women U19 vs Pakistan Women U19 - ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match.

Wicket-keeper: Joanna Loughran

Batters: Amy Hunter, Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar

All-rounders: Syeda Aroob Shah, Ellie McGee, Rebecca Gough, Laiba Nasir

Bowlers: Georgina Dempsey, Freya Sargent, Quratulain Ahsen

IR-WU19 vs PA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Ireland Women U19 vs Pakistan Women U19 - ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match.

Wicket-keeper: Joanna Loughran, Zamina Tahir

Batters: Amy Hunter, Abbi Harrison, Shawaal Zulfiqar

All-rounders: Syeda Aroob Shah, Rebecca Gough, Laiba Nasir

Bowlers: Georgina Dempsey, Zara Craig, Areesha Noor

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes