IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 World Cup Warm-up Match

In the 16th game of the ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022, Ireland U19 will square off against Scotland Y on Wednesday at the Everest Cricket Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana.

Ireland U-19 got defeated by Sri Lanka U-19 in their most recent warm-up game and will look to dominate their next match.

The Irish team will come into this game with the hope of gaining some momentum with a win. On the other hand, Scotland will look to start their campaign with a positive approach.

The weakness of both these teams is their ability to bat. Both of these teams will come to experiment with the same.

Tim Tector's side have dominated in their last couple of games against Scotland, so they can be expected to make an impact here, too.

IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y Probable Playing XIs

IRE-U19 XI

Jack Dickson, Liam Doherty, Joshua Cox (wk), Tim Tector (c), Philippe le Roux, Scott Macbeth, Nathan McGuire, David Vincent, Luke Whelan, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes.

SCO-Y XI

Sam Elstone, Gabriel Gallman-Findlay, Tom Mackintosh, Charlie Tear (wk), Lyle Robertson, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Peet (c), Rafay Khan, Olly Davidson, Christopher Cole, Sean Fischer-Keogh.

Match Details

Match: IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y U19 World Cup Warm-up 2022, Match 16th.

Date and Time: 12th January 2022; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Everest Cricket Club Stadium, Georgetown.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Everest Cricket Club is a balanced one and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The new ball could do a bit of damage early on, so batters will need to spend some time before playing their shots. Anything above 200 could be a par score.

Today’s IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joshua Cox: Joshua Cox will bat in the top order and one can expect him to play a major role in this game. He had 15 runs from 35 deliveries in the last head-to-head contest. Cox can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Tim Tector: Tector has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Ireland U-19 side. He has scored 204 runs at a strike rate of 78.76 in four matches. That makes Tector a must-have in your IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Matthew Humphreys: Humphreys is a top-quality all-rounder for his side. He has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 3.12 in just three YODI matches. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y Dream11 Fantasy side.

Bowlers

Olly Davidson: Olly Davidson is the best choice for the captain here. When these two teams met earlier in ICC Qualifier 2021, Davidson had a five-wicket haul and he was also the leading wicket-taker for Scotland in that tournament.

Three best players to pick in IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y Dream11 prediction team

Nathan McGuire (IRE-U19) - 10 wickets + 11 runs in four YODI matches.

Charlie Peet (SCO-U19) – 5 wickets + 15 runs in five YODI matches.

Sean Fischer-Keogh (SCO-U19) – 4 wickets + 3 runs in five YODI matches.

Key stats for IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y Dream11 prediction team

Gabriel Gallman-Findlay - 89 runs in four YODI 2021 games; batting average: 22.25.

Jamie Forbes – 3 wickets in three YODI 2021 games; bowling average: 36.33.

Jack Dickson - 25 runs in three YODI 2021 games; bowling average: 8.33.

IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y Dream11 Prediction

IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joshua Cox, Tim Tector, Gabriel Gallman-Findlay, Jack Dickson, Nathan McGuire, Charlie Peet, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Olly Davidson, Christopher Cole.

Captain: Matthew Humphreys. Vice-captain: Charlie Peet.

IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joshua Cox, Tim Tector, Gabriel Gallman-Findlay, Jack Dickson, Nathan McGuire, Charlie Peet, Matthew Humphreys, Liam Doherty, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Olly Davidson, Christopher Cole.

Captain: Olly Davidson. Vice-captain: Nathan McGuire.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee