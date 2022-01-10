IRE-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's U19 World Cup warm-up match - January 10th, 2022

Ireland U19 and Sri Lanka U19 will lock horns in the seventh match of the ICC U19 World Cup warm-up match on January 10, Monday at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Ireland U19 will be led by batter Tim Tector. Tector has been in decent form but would be requiring collective help from other teammates to come up with decent results in the mega event. Ireland are coming into the event after losing a youth ODI series against Zimbabwe U19 1-3.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka U19 are a strong side on paper. They are entering the mega event after registering a 3-2 win over England U19 in a five-match youth ODI series. They also made the final of U19 Asia Cup, where they lost badly to India.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IRE-U19 vs SL-U19 contest.

#3 Tim Heatley Tector (IRE-U19)

Tim Tector, the Irish U19 skipper, put up a top show in the recently-concluded Zimbabwe Youth ODIs. He scored 204 runs in just four innings, with 94 being his highest score. He averaged above 50 and looks good enough to take on other opponents in the U19 World Cup.

#2 Pawan Pathiraja (SL-U19)

Sri Lanka U19's No.5 batter Pawan Pathiraja scored 195 runs in four innings against the England U19 side in their five-match youth ODI series. He later scored 101 runs in three innings in the recently concluded U19 Asia Cup.

#1 Dunith Wellalage (SL-U19)

Also Read Article Continues below

Wellalage, the left-arm orthodox spinner, picked up nine wickets from four innings in the youth ODI series against England U19. He later went on to pick up 10 wickets from five innings in the U19 Asia Cup.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava