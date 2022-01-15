IRE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for U19 World Cup 2022, Match 5

In the fifth game of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022, Ireland will take on Uganda on Saturday at the Everest Cricket Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana.

In their first warm-up game against Sri Lanka, Ireland were beaten by 128 runs. However, they came back with an impressive win over Scotland in their next warm-up fixture.

Meanwhile, Uganda would like to start afresh after failing to score 150 runs in both their warm-up games.

IRE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Probable Playing XIs

IRE-U19 XI

Jack Dickson, Liam Doherty, Joshua Cox (wk), Tim Tector (c), Philippe le Roux, Scott Macbeth, Nathan McGuire, David Vincent, Luke Whelan, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes.

UGA-U19 XI

Ronald Lutaaya, Ronald Omara, Brian Asaba Isaac Ategeka, Pascal Murungi (C), Cyrus Kakuru, Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Matthew Musinguzi, Edwin Nuwagaba, Juma Miyagi.

Match Details

Match: IRE-U19 vs UGA U19 World Cup Warm-up 2022, Match 5.

Date and Time: 15th January 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Everest Cricket Club Stadium, Georgetown.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Everest Cricket Club is a balanced one, and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The new ball could do some damage early on, so batters will need to spend some time before playing their shots. Anything above 200 runs could be a par score.

Today’s IRE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joshua Cox: Cox bats in the top order, and one can expect him to play a key role in this game. Against a weak bowling lineup, he could be a great pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Tim Tector: Tector has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Ireland. He has scored 204 runs at a strike rate of 78.76 in four YODI games. That makes him a must-have in your IRE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Matthew Humphreys: Humphreys is a top-quality all-rounder, despite his underwhelming warm-up performances. He has taken ten wickets at an economy rate of 3.12 in three YODI games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your IRE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Reuben Wilson: Wilson was in superb form in his last YODI series, picking up six wickets at an average of 7.50.

Three best players to pick in IRE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Nathan McGuire (IRE-U19) - 10 wickets and 11 runs in four YODI games.

Ronald Omara (UGA-U19) - 99 runs in his last eight games.

Joseph Baguma (UGA-U19) – 12 wickets and 52 runs in his last five games.

Key stats for IRE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Pascal Murungi – 9 wickets and 142 runs in his last seven games.

Jamie Forbes – 3 wickets in three YODI 2021 games; Bowling average: 36.33.

Liam Doherty - 72 runs and 8 wickets in his last nine games.

IRE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joshua Cox, Tim Tector, David Vincent, Isaac Ategeka, Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguma, Reuben Wilson, Muzamil Sherzad, Juma Miyagi.

Captain: Nathan McGuire. Vice-captain: Pascal Murungi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joshua Cox, Tim Tector, David Vincent, Isaac Ategeka, Ronald Lutaaya, Nathan McGuire, Liam Doherty, Pascal Murungi, Reuben Wilson, Muzamil Sherzad, Juma Miyagi.

Captain: Nathan McGuire. Vice-captain: Tim Tector.

