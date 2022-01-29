IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Under-19 World Cup 2022 semifinal

The second semi-final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 will see Ireland (IRE) take on Zimbabwe (ZIM) at the Queen's Park Stadium in Trinidad on Saturday.

Ireland are coming off a win over Canada by 94 runs, and they will hope for an encore of that performance against Zimbabwe.

Their bowlers did a fabulous job and successfully defended a total of 179 runs. There will again be a huge responsibility on their shoulders when they face Zimbabwe.

However, Zimbabwe are also coming off a win over Scotland by 108 runs, and they will also be full of confidence in this high-pressure game.

IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Probable Playing XIs

IRE-U19 XI

Nathan McGuire, David Vincent, Joshua Cox (wk), Tim Tector (c), Philippe le Roux, Scott Macbeth, Liam Doherty, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherjad, Rueben Wilson.

ZIM-U19 XI

Matthew Welch, Emmanuel Bawa (c), Panashe Taruvinga, Brian Bennett, David Bennet, Steven Paul, Rogan Wolhuter (wk), Connor Mitchell, Tendekai Mataranyika, Mcgini Dube, Alex Falao.

Match Details

Match: IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19, U19 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-Final.

Date and Time: 29th January 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Queen's Park Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favor bowlers. As the wicket is likely to be dusty, spinners could enjoy bowling here. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings for the pacers as well, so batters will need to be patient. Anything above 200 runs could be a par score on this track.

Today's IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joshua Cox: Cox usually bats at the top of the order and is expected to play a key role in this must-win game. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

David Bennet: Bennet is a very technical and sound batter. A big score is expected from him in this must-win game. He has scored 110 runs and has picked up three wickets in his last four games. He should be a good addition to your IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Brian Benett: Brian is one of the most consistent performers with the bat and ball for his team. He has scored 174 runs and picked up three wickets in just four games. He is a must-have in your IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Matthew Humphreys: He is a frontline bowler for his team. He has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.9 in two games so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Alex Falao (ZIM-U19) - 304 points.

Nathan McGuire (IRE-U19) - 262 points.

Mgcini Dube (ZIM-U19) - 198 points.

Key stats for IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Muzamil Sherjad - 15 runs and six wickets in his last three games; batting average: 23.16.

Matthew Welch - 157 runs in his last three games; batting average: 52.33.

Connor Mitchell - 46 runs and four wickets in his last four games; bowling average: 38.25.

IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Prediction

IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joshua Cox, Matthew Welch, Emmanuel Bawa, David Bennet, Nathan McGuire, Brian Bennett, Liam Doherty, Connor Mitchell, Matthew Humphreys, Muzamil Sherjad, Alex Falao.

Captain: Brian Bennett. Vice-captain: Nathan McGuire.

IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joshua Cox, Matthew Welch, Rogan Wolhuter, David Bennet, Nathan McGuire, Brian Bennett, Connor Mitchell, Matthew Humphreys, Muzamil Sherjad, McGini Dube, Alex Falao.

Captain: Brian Bennett. Vice-captain: Matthew Humphreys.

Edited by S Chowdhury