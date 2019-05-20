IRE vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 21st, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Afghanistan were dealt a reality check by the Irish as Paul Stirling and Boyd Rankin led a brilliant outfit to a massive win over a full-strength Afghan side. Heading into the second ODI in Dublin, Afghanistan would be keen to get some momentum behind them with the ICC World Cup looming large upon them.

Ireland on the other hand would love to continue their good work and hand the Afghans another painful loss whilst reinstating their credentials as a force to reckon with in the cricketing circuit. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Ireland:

William Porterfield (C), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson

Afghanistan:

Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Playing XI Updates

Ireland:

Although Ireland did manage to win the first ODI, James McCollum and Andy McBrine could be overlooked for Lorcan Tucker and Tyrone Kane, given the overlying conditions. McCollum has failed repeatedly with the bat and is bound to make way for either Tucker or the in-form Porterfield at the top of the order. The rest of the side picks itself with Paul Stirling leading the way with a valiant fifty in the previous game.

Possible XI: Stirling, Tucker/McCollum, Balbirnie, Porterfield (C), Wilson (WK), Kevin, Adair, Dockrell, McBrine/Kane, Murtagh and Rankin.

Afghanistan:

With pace friendly conditions on offer, Hamid Hassan could be brought into the side at the expense of Mujeeb Ur Rahman while the likes of Najibullah Zadran and Noor Ali Zadran are also amongst the probable candidates waiting for a chance to showcase their talents. A lot will depend on their new captain Gulbadin Naib, whose all-round abilities are bound to have a huge say in the proceedings on Tuesday.

Possible XI: Shahzad (WK), Zazai, Rahmat, Ashgar, Najibullah, Naib (C), Nabi, Rashid, Aftab, Dawlat and Hassan/Mujeeb

Match Details

Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI

21st May 2019, 3:15 PM IST

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

Another low scoring game is on the cards with pacers expected to dominate with their swing and pace. Rain could play spoilsport on Tuesday which could force captains to opt for a bowl first in Dublin

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Shahzad is one of Afghanistan's best bets with the bat but considering the seam and swing on offer with the new ball, Gary Wilson might just be the better option with his experience proving to be crucial in the latter overs.

Batsmen: Andy Balbirnie and Rahmat Shah are great options with both of them in very good form for their respective teams. Along with them, the likes of Hazratullah Zazai and Asghar Stanikzai are viable options as well to complete the batting unit.

Allrounders: Pace-bowling allrounders are the current trend with their abilities being in high demand in the UK. Mark Adair and Gulbadin Naib are great options with both of them picking a few wickets as well in the first game although the duo of Paul Stirling and Mohammad Nabi are also ones to watch out for.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan's inclusion is a no-brainer while the likes of Dawlat Zadran and Aftab Alam are also great options to have in the fantasy team. Along with Boyd Rankin, one of Tim Murtagh or George Dockrell should suffice as the fourth and final bowling option.

Captain: Mohammad Nabi and Andy Balbirnie are the front-runners for captaincy for this particular match. Nabi is well aware of the conditions in the UK with a highly successful stint for Leicestershire last season and should be able to bank on that experience on Tuesday with similar conditions on offer in Belfast.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Rahmat Shah, Hazratullah Zazai, Andy Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Tim Murtagh and Boyd Rankin. Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gary Wilson (WK), Rahmat Shah, Hazratullah Zazai, Andy Balbirnie, Gulbadin Naib, Paul Stirling, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, George Dockrell and Boyd Rankin. Captain: Mohammad Nabi