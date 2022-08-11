IRE vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd T20I – August 11, 2022

Ireland and Afghanistan will lock horns in the second T20I of their five-match series on Thursday, August 11, at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Ireland lead the series 1-0 following a seven-wicket win in the first game on Tuesday.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted a modest total of 168/7 on the board. Usman Ghani top-scored for the visitors while Barry McCarthy picked up the most wickets for the hosts.

In reply, skipper Andrew Balbirnie led from the front, scoring a half-century while Lorcan Tucker also reached the 50-mark as they comfortably chased the total down in 19.5 overs, losing just three wickets in the process.

Ireland finally came out on top after failing to finish many games in the recent past. They will now be keen to build on the momentum while Afghanistan will aim to draw level and make a comeback in the second T20I.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team ahead of the second T20I.

#3 Barry McCarthy

Barry McCarthy impressed in the first game with three wickets and was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland. He accounted for the big scalps of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Usman Ghani, apart from returning to pick up the crucial wicket of Rashid Khan as well.

The right-arm pacer has a total of 24 wickets to his name from 25 T20Is with two four-wicket hauls. McCarthy can also make some vital contributions with the bat.

#2 Andrew Balbirnie

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie is one of the most experienced batters in the side. He led from the front in the opening game, scoring a crucial 38-ball 51 in the run-chase, hitting five fours and a six, striking at 134.21.

Balbirnie has amassed 1586 runs from 75 T20Is in his career so far and has seven half-centuries to his name as well. The 31-year-old's good form in the opening game is a huge positive for Ireland and they will expect their skipper to continue it in the second match as well.

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi is immensely experienced and is one of the most decorated all-rounders in the world. Nabi scored just five runs and picked up a wicket in the first game, unable to make an impact.

However, he is someone who can win games with both the bat and the ball, proving his worth multiple times. Nabi has plied his trade in various leagues across the globe and has been successful on the international front as well.

The 37-year-old has scored 1633 runs and picked up 77 wickets from 92 T20Is. Afghanistan will bank on their skipper to deliver with both the bat and the ball in this contest.

