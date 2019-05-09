IRE vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 9th, 2019

In the third match of the tri-series being held in Ireland, Bangladesh take on Ireland with a rampant win over the Windies giving them the perfect start to their World Cup preparations. The same cannot be said about hosts Ireland, who were on the receiving end of a world record first wicket partnership between John Campbell and Shai Hope.

Bangladesh will be looking to build on their morale-boosting start to the series with yet another win while for Ireland, this match provides another outlet to showcase their talents for the cricketing world to witness. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Ireland

William Porterfield (C), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Mark Adair

Bangladesh

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Shaifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Farhad Reza

Playing XI Updates

Ireland

Boyd Rankin could return at the expense of one of Barry McCarthy or Tim Murtagh while the rest of the side should remain unchanged. Lorcan Tucker hasn't had the best of starts to this international career but should be persisted with in the middle order alongside Gary Wilson and Kevin O'Brien. Paul Stirling will be key for the hosts with his ability to score big runs against top quality oppositions well documented.

Possible XI: Stirling, Porterfield (C), Balbirnie, Tucker, Kevin O'Brien, Wilson(WK), Dockrell, Little, Murtagh, Adair and Rankin/McCarthy.

Bangladesh

No changes are expected from the Bangladeshis after a clinical win over the resurgent West Indians. Soumya Sarkar was able to replicate his domestic form into the international scene alongside Tamim Iqbal while it was business as usual for Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan as they took their side home. Mustafizur Rahman proved to be quite expensive on Tuesday with figures of 2/84. Much is expected from him alongside Mohammad Saifuddin and Mashrafe Mortaza in the pace department.

Possible XI: Sarkar, Tamim, Shakib, Rahim(WK), Mithun, Mahmadullah, Sabbir, Mehidy, Mortaza(C), Mustafizur and Saifuddin.

Match Details

Ireland vs Bangladesh, Match 3

9th May 2019, 3:15 PM IST

Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

Pitch Report

Both matches have produced relatively high scoring games and should be no different on Friday as well. Pacers will be crucial upfront while the spinners should extract some turn in the middle phase of the innings.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim is the preferred choice with his experience bound to come in handy in good batting conditions. His ability to play pace and spin equally good makes him a worthwhile option.

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal and Andy Balbirnie are must-haves in the fantasy side while Soumya Sarkar's good run of form also makes him an exciting prospect for the match. One of Mithun or Sabbir Rahman should suffice as the fourth batting option in the fantasy team.

All-rounders: Paul Stirling is yet to fire for the Irish in the series and would love to come to the party against a formidable Bangladesh outfit. Along with him, the selection of one of the world's best, Shakib Al Hasan is also a must. Mohammad Saifuddin has done well in recent memory for the national side to warrant a place in the side.

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman should be backed to pick a wicket or two inspite of an expensive outing against the Windies. Along with him, the likes of George Dockrell and Josh Little are also useful options in the fantasy team. Mashrafe Mortaza and Mehidy Hasan also were on the mark on Tuesday and will hope to put in another good performance as well.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal are the frontrunners for captaincy while Irishman, Paul Stirling is also an outsider with his ability to provide fast starts at the top of the order.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, George Dockrell and Joshua Little. Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Andy Balbirnie, Mohammad Mithun, Paul Stirling, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, George Dockrell and Joshua Little. Captain: Tamim Iqbal