IRE vs BAN, 6th ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 15th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the last and final league game of the tri-series, Ireland look to upset the favourites, Bangladesh who in-turn would look towards fielding their fringe players in the build-up to the ICC World Cup 2019. While the Irish have impressed one and all with their efforts throughout the series, they haven't been able to close down matches and lost out at crucial junctures of the matches. With this being the last chance to prove their mettle against a quality opposition, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Ireland:

William Porterfield (C), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Mark Adair

Bangladesh:

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Shaifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Farhad Reza

Playing XI Updates:

Ireland:

No changes are expected from Ireland after a decent outing against West Indies in their previous game. Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling look to be in good touch with the bat although much is expected from their bowling unit, after conceding in excess of 300 each time they stepped foot on the ground this season. Boyd Rankin, who picked up three wickets will be crucial against the likes of Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar, who are in great form as well.

Possible XI: Stirling, McCollum, Balbirnie, Porterfield (C), Kevin, Wilson (WK), Dockrell, Adair, Rankin, Little and Murtagh.

Bangladesh:

A couple of changes are in order with Liton Das and Rubel Hossain waiting on the wings. Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman could make way for the aforementioned duo while Shakib Al Hasan still remains their biggest asset with both bat and ball as they head into the final match of this series. Mohammad Mithun gave a good account of himself against West Indies and would love to come good once again as he aims at a middle order berth in the World Cup as well.

Possible XI: Sarkar, Liton/Tamim, Shakib, Mithun, Rahim(WK), Sabbir, Mehidy, Mortaza(C), Rubel and Abu Jayed.

Match Details:

Ireland vs Bangladesh, 6th ODI

15th May 2019, 3:15 PM

Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

Pitch Report:

Scores in excess of 300 runs is on the cards with the likes of Paul Stirling and Soumya Sarkar eagerly waiting to pounce on the favourable conditions at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. With the pitch being hard, pace and bounce would be key for the pacers on this surface.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim is the preferred choice with the diminutive wicket-keeper in good form as well with a fifty to his name against the West Indies. Although Gary Wilson is also due for a good performance, Rahim is the ideal choice ahead of the Irishman.

Batsmen: Soumya Sarkar has been in brilliant form at the top of the order and is a must have in the fantasy side along with the likes of Andy Balbirnie and Mohammad Mithun. Along with the aforementioned trio, one of Kevin O'Brien or Will Porterfield should suffice as the final batting option.

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan and Paul Stirling are perhaps the most important players in their respective sides, making them must have players for this contest. With his big hitting abilities coming to the fore in recent games, Mark Adair is also a handy option to have in the side.

Bowlers: Mehidy Hasan and Abu Jayed are the preferred options from Bangladesh while Boyd Rankin, who picked three wickets against the Windies remains their best bet against the Bangladesh Tigers.

Captain: Paul Stirling and Shakib Al Hasan are the front-runners for captaincy considering the impact they have on their respective teams. Soumya Sarkar's form is also one to keep an eye on, making him an outsider for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Shakib Al Hasan, Boyd Rankin, Abu Jayed and Mehidy Hasan. Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmadullah, Paul Stirling, Shakib Al Hasan, Boyd Rankin, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Jayed and Tim Murtagh. Captain: Paul Stirling