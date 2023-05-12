IRE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

Ireland (IRE) will take on Bangladesh (BAN) in the second ODI of the three-match series at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Friday, May 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IRE vs BAN Dream11 prediction.

A washout in the first ODI ended Ireland’s hopes of earning a direct entry into the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be played in India later this year. Ireland have six wins and 13 losses apart from three no-results in the ongoing ODI Super League.

On the other hand, Bangladesh have already qualified for the ODI World Cup directly. They are currently fourth in the ODI Super League points table. The Bangla Tigers have won 13 and lost eight while one game ended in a no-result.

Ireland have never beaten Bangladesh in a bilateral series and will want to flip the script today.

2nd ODI

The second ODI of the three-match series between Ireland and Bangladesh will be played on May 12 at the County Ground in Chelmsford. The game is set to take place at 3:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.



Date & Time: May 12th 2023, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

IRE vs BAN Pitch Report

With the pitch at the County Ground in Chelmsford constantly under covers, the fast bowlers could find some lateral movement. Spinners have performed decently at the venue in the past. With rain expected for this game as well, both teams might want to bowl first upon winning the toss.

IRE vs BAN Probable Playing 11 today

Ireland Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Ireland Probable Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Graham Hume.

Bangladesh Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain.

Today’s IRE vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mushfiqur Rahim (19 matches, 674 runs)

Mushfiqur Rahim has been batting well and played a 61-run knock off 70 balls in the abandoned first ODI. He has accumulated 674 runs at an average of 42.12 in the Super League.

Top Batter Pick

Tamim Iqbal (22 matches, 707 runs)

Tamim Iqbal has scored 707 runs at an average of 33.66 in the ODI Super League, with five fifties and one hundred to go along the way.

Top All-rounder Pick

Harry Tector (22 matches, 877 runs)

Harry Tector has amassed 877 runs at an average of 51.58 in the ODI Super League, including two hundreds and seven fifties. He was unbeaten on 21 in the first ODI when rain stopped play.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Adair (14 matches, 13 wickets)

Mark Adair bowled a good spell in the first game. The 27-year-old pacer returned with figures of 10-1-44-2. Overall, he has taken 13 wickets in 14 ODI Super League matches.

IRE vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Joshua Little (19 matches, 31 wickets)

Joshua Little has been in top form with the ball, returning with 31 wickets at an economy rate of 5.46 in 17 ODI Super League innings. He registered figures of 3/61 in the first game of the series.

Shakib Al Hasan (19 matches, 593 runs, 31 wickets)

Shakib Al Hasan has been superb with both the bat and ball in the ODI Super League. The ace all-rounder has scored 593 runs at an average of 37.06 in addition to taking 31 wickets at an economy rate of 4.07.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IRE vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (ODI Super League)

Player Player Stats Joshua Little 31 wickets in 19 matches Shakib Al Hasan 593 runs & 31 wickets in 19 matches Harry Tector 877 runs in 22 matches Mushfiqur Rahim 674 runs in 19 matches Tamim Iqbal 707 runs in 22 matches

IRE vs BAN match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and wicket-taking bowlers who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Hasan Mahmud, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, and Joshua Little will be the ones to watch out for in the IRE vs BAN game.

IRE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IRE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Joshua Little (c), Mark Adair, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain

IRE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IRE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim (vc), Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector (c)

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

