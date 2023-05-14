IRE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Ireland vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI

The third ODI of the Ireland vs Bangaldesh series in England will see Ireland (IRE) square off against Bangladesh (BAN) at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Sunday, May 14. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IRE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the third and the final of the three match ODI series between the two teams. After a rain abandoned first match, Bangaldesh displayed excellent cricketing talent in the second match of the series.

Harry Tector (140 off 112) played a brilliant knock for the Irish team and along with George Dockrell (74 off 47) ensured that they put on a massive total of 319 runs on the board. But Najmul Hossain Shanto (117 off 93) and Towhid Hridoy (68 off 58) played two brilliant knocks and along with some late heroics by Mushfiqur Rahim took the team to the target with three wickets in hand.

In the last match of the series, Ireland will be looking to tie the series, while Bangaldesh will be pushing hard for the series win. The setup is ready for a cracker of a contest between the two teams.

IRE vs BAN Match Details

The third ODI of the Ireland vs Bangladesh in England series will be played on May 14 at the County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford, England. The match will commence at 3.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IRE vs BAN, 3rd ODI, Ireland vs Bangladesh

Date and Time: May 14, 2023, Sunday, 3.15 pm IST.

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford, England.

IRE vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

IRE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IRE Probable Playing XI

S Doheny, Paul Stirling, A Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, L Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, A McBrine, Joshua Little, and G Hume.

BAN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BAN Probable Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), M Hasan Miraz, T Islam, M Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, and Hasan Mahmud.

IRE vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim provided the finishing touches in the stellar chase for Bangladesh in the last match. He is decent batting form and will be a good pick for the match.

Batter

George Dockrell

Though he is in the batters section for the match, Dockrell displayed brlliant all-round abilities in the last match. Dockrell will be a great pick for the match as he will be able to pick up fantasy points in both innings of the match.

All-rounder

Harry Tector

Harry Tector played a brilliant hand in the last match. He looked in divine form and will be a pretty safe bet for this match.

Bowler

Hasan Mahmud

Hasan Mahmud looked in decent form in the last match, especially with the new ball in his hand. He will be a key pick for the match.

IRE vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Najmul Hossain Shanto

The Bangladeshi middle-order batter looked in great touch in the first match. Najmul's form makes him a great bet as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

George Dockrell

The Irish all-rounder left an impact in both innings of the match in the previous clash. Dockrell will be a pretty safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for IRE vs BAN, 3rd ODI

Mushfiqur Rahim

George Dockrell

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Harry Tector

Hasan Mahmud

IRE vs BAN Match Expert Tips

The pitch will assist the new ball bowlers. But as the innings progresses the batters will enjoy the pace and bounce on the surface. Opening bowlers and midd-order batters will be the order of the day.

IRE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI, Head-to-head Team

IRE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: M Rahim, Litton Das

Batters: Paul Stirling, George Dockrell (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), A Balbirnie

All-rounders: Harry Tector, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Hasan Mahmud, S Islam

IRE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI, Grand League Team

IRE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: M Rahim, Litton Das

Batters: Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tamim Iqbal

All-rounders: Harry Tector (vc), Shakib Al Hasan (c)

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Hasan Mahmud, S Islam

