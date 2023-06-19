IRE vs OMN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – June 19, 2023

The fourth match of the 2023 ICC World Cup will see Ireland come head-to-head with Oman at Bulawayo Athletic Sports Club. The game is scheduled to commence on June 19 at 12:30 PM IST.

Both teams would look to kickstart their Qualifier campaign with a bang. Interestingly enough, this will be the first time that the two teams will go head-to-head in ODI cricket.

Ireland are going into this fixture after two series defeats, both coming against Bangladesh. Besides, they did not have much luck in their one-off test match against England as they ran out of steam against a powerful England line-up. They would be looking to brush aside their past defeats and focus on getting past Oman in their opening game of the tournament.

Oman have not been in such great form either. They have only managed to win only two out of 5 ODI games played. They are yet to register a single ODI victory this year and have their task cut out as they prepare to take on Ireland.

As we head into this exciting contest, let us preview the top 3 players you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the IRE vs OMN Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Jatinder Singh (OMN) - 8.5 credits

Jatinder Singh

Jatinder Singh has played a few impressive knocks in the past. He is the leading run-scorer for Oman this year and averages 31.21 with a career-best score of 118*. In addition, Singh has three centuries and six fifties to his name, making him a very compact batsman.

With such promising numbers to his name, he is worth trying as a captain or vice-captain in your IRE vs OMN Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Andy Balbirnie (IRE) - 9 credits

England v Ireland - 3rd One Day International: Royal London Series

Andy Balbirnie has certainly matured as a cricketer and also as a skipper in the post-covid era. He has the ability to bat long innings and has demonstrated his worth with the bat on numerous occasions. He has an outstanding career-best score of 145* and averages nearly 33 with the bat, with eight centuries and 14 fifties.

#1 Harry Tector (IRE) - 8 credits

England v Ireland - 2nd One Day International: Royal London Series

Harry Tector has an impressive record in ODI cricket and has made significant contributions for his national side across all three formats in recent times. In 30 ODI innings, he has amassed 1,280 runs at a stunning average of 53.33 whilst striking it at 83. He currently holds four centuries and eight half-centuries to his name.

Tector has the ability to flatten any bowling opposition. Hence, he should surely be the man to watch out for as he can be the captain or vice-captain in your IRE vs OMN Dream11 prediction match.

