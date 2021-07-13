IRE vs SA Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Match – July 13th, 2021

Ireland will take on South Africa in the second ODI of the series on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the first match between the two countries had to be called off because of rain. Under tough conditions, the Irish batsmen battled extremely well and managed to score 195 for the loss of four wickets in just over 40 overs. Senior players William Porterfield and Andy Balbirnie both managed to get to the 60s.

Among the South African bowlers, Kagiso Rabada picked up a couple of wickets. The pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi asked a lot of questions to the Irish batsmen and Tabraiz Shamsi also bowled sensationally well. The Proteas had rested De Kock and Anrich Nortje in the first match.

Squads to choose from:

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland

William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Andrew McBrine, Josh Little, Craig Young

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Match Details

Match: Ireland vs South Africa, Second ODI

Venue: The Village, Malahide, Dublin

Date and Time: 13th July, 2021, 3:15 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch here for Tuesday's game is not exactly easy to bat on. Fast bowlers can expect a lot of swing and seam movement in the initial stages of the game. The surface doesn’t have a lot of turn for the spinners.

Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

IRE vs SA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, William Porterfield, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Andy Balbirnie, Andile Phelukwayo, Mark Adair, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Joshua Little

Captain: Aiden Markram, Vice-Captain: William Porterfield

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, William Porterfield, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Paul Stirling, Andile Phelukwayo, Mark Adair, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Joshua Little

Captain: Kagiso Rabada, Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling

