IRE vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st T20I match - July 19th, 2021

Ireland and South Africa will square off in the first of the three-match T20I series at Dublin's Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, on Monday, July 19.

Both sides have come into the T20I series on the back of a thrilling ODI series. With the first game abandoned, Ireland went on to script a record victory in the second ODI. However, South Africa bounced back in the third game to level the series.

The Irish camp will be confident of putting up a fine showing in the T20Is as well. South Africa, on the other hand, won their most recent T20I series 3-2 against the West Indies. Therefore, we can expect an entertaining battle between the two nations.

With that said, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the first T20I between Ireland and South Africa.

#3 Simi Singh

Lions v Ireland: Warm Up Game

Ireland all-rounder Simi Singh ended the ODI series on a positive note. In the 3rd ODI, he brought up his maiden century in the 50-over format with an unbeaten 100. He also had figures of 1/52 from 10 overs in the game.

Simi Singh has played 24 T20I’s so far. He has 207 runs and 21 wickets to his name.

#2 Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa v England - 2nd T20 International

Tabraiz Shamsi is one of the top T20I bowlers in the world for a reason. The South African wrist spinner is not only a wicket-taker but also a crafty operator. Shamsi has had a successful T20I series in the Caribbean, picking up 7 wickets with a highly impressive economy of just 4 throughout. He was also awarded player of the series for his performance.

Shamsi will definitely pose a threat to Ireland and is a vital pick for your Dream11 team.

#1 Quinton de Kock

South Africa v England - 1st T20 International

The prolific South African opening batsman Quinton de Kock is an absolute no-brainer when it comes to fantasy picks. He had a phenomenal T20I series in the West Indies, ending up as the leading run-scorer.

The left-hander scored 255 runs from 5 games averaging 51 with a strike rate of 141.66. He scored 3 fifties as well and will be keen to live up to his reputation in the Ireland T20I series.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee