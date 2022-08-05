IRE vs SA Dream11 Prediction: 3 Players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd T20I - August 5, 2022

Ireland and South Africa will clash in the final T20I of their two-match series on Friday, August 5, at the County Ground in Bristol.

South Africa are 1-0 up in the series after their win in the first T20I. Batting first, they put up a huge total of 211 on the board for the loss of five wickets courtesy of half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram. They also received some quickfire contributions from Tristan Stubbs and Dwaine Pretorius at the backend of the innings.

Gareth Delany was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland with a couple of wickets to his name.

The Irish side put up a spirited effort in the chase but fell short by 21 runs in the end, finishing at 190/9. Lorcan Tucker smashed a brilliant half-century while George Dockrell played a solid hand lower down the order. However, not enough runs from the other batters resulted in their loss.

Keshav Maharaj, Wayne Parnell and Tabraiz Shamsi were amongst the wickets for South Africa.

The Proteas will aim to seal the T20I series 2-0 with another win while Ireland need to make a comeback to draw level.

Ahead of the second T20I, here are three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IRE vs SA contest.

#3 Lorcan Tucker (IRE)

England v Ireland - 2nd One Day International: Royal London Series (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Wicket-keeper batter Lorcan Tucker displayed great form in the first game of the series. He slammed a magnificent 78-run knock off just 38 deliveries, which included seven fours and five sixes and a stellar strike-rate of 205.26.

The 25-year-old has played 36 T20I matches so far, scoring 545 runs, and showcased what he is capable of in the previous game. Ireland will need him to repeat the performance as they look for a win to draw the series and avoid another whitewash.

#2 Tabraiz Shamsi (SA)

India v South Africa - 4th T20 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Tabraiz Shamsi has been a consistent performer for South Africa in the T20I format. He is a consistent wicket-taker and picked up a couple of wickets in the previous game as well.

Shamsi is currently the second-best ranked T20I bowler at the moment. The 32-year-old has picked up 68 wickets from 55 matches at an average of 20.88 for South Africa. His admirable economy-rate of 7.10 and a strike-rate of 17.6 are aided by one five-wicket and two four-wicket hauls.

Shamsi will be keen to spin a web around the Irish batters once again in this match.

#1 Reeza Hendricks (SA)

England v South Africa - 1st Vitality IT20 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Reeza Hendricks has been in top form in the recent past, having scored 180 runs in three matches in the T20I series against England. The right-handed batter extended his sublime run form in the first game against Ireland as well, smashing a 53-ball 74 at a strike-rate of 139.62.

The 32-year-old has piled up a total of 1330 runs from 47 matches with 11 half-centuries to his name. South Africa will rely on him to give them a good start once again in this contest and he is a must-pick for your fantasy team as well.

