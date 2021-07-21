IRE vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd T20I match - July 22nd, 2021

Ireland and South Africa will square off in the second game of the three-match T20I series at Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Club on Thursday, July 22.

Ireland gave the Proteas a run for their money in the ODI series, even going on to beat them once. However, in the first T20I, Temba Bavuma and Co. brought their A-game to the fore. The visitors raced to a 33-run victory and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Ireland were reduced to 88/9 in their run-chase before an unbeaten 44-run stand between Barry McCarthy and Josh Little gave some respectability to their score. The hosts need to resurrect their batting if they want to make a comeback.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the first T20I between Ireland and South Africa.

#3 Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa v England - 1st T20 International

Tabraiz Shamsi is currently in the form of his life in limited-overs cricket. In the T20 format, he has found his Midas Touch of late. The spinner became the Player of the Match in the opening T20I in Dublin.

Shamsi picked up the crucial wickets of Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Shane Getkate and Mark Adair. Moreover, he gave away only 27 runs in his quota of four overs and bowled at an economy rate of 6.80.

#2 Quinton de Kock

South Africa v England - 2nd T20 International

Quinton de Kock started his Ireland campaign with a superb century in the third and final ODI in Dublin. In the first T20I at the very venue, he gave an account of the damage he could do with the bat in hand.

The South African batsman scored 20 runs off nine balls with the help of three fours and one six and played at a stupendous strike rate of 222.22. It was Mark Adair who dismissed him, giving Ireland a breather in the first T20I.

#1 Mark Adair

England v Ireland - 3rd One Day International: Royal London Series

Mark Adair couldn’t get going with the bat in the first game after Shamsi dismissed him in the 12th over. However, the fact that he was Ireland’s standout bowler in the first T20I can’t be denied.

Adair picked up three wickets of de Kock, Janneman Malan and George Linde in his four-over spell. The speedster bowled in the powerplay and at the death and finished with an economy rate of 9.80.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar