IRE vs SA Dream11 prediction: Top 3 picks for 3rd T20I match

The ODI series between South Africa and Ireland ended 1-1, but the former have been brilliant in the T20I series so far. Some clinical performances have seen South Africa take a 2-match lead in the series with one game to go.

The final match between the two sides will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Hosts Ireland will be looking for a consolation win while the Proteas will be looking to complete the series with a clean sweep.

Ahead of the clash, let’s look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Mark Adair

Mark Adair is an Irish right-arm fast bowler who has been impressive in this T20I series. He is currently the highest wicket-taker for Ireland in the series with five wickets to his name, two of which came in the second match.

Adair can trouble the batsman with his pace and will be looking to continue his form in the final game of the series. He is the player to watch out for in the Irish team.

The explosive left-handed batsman from South Africa played a stellar knock in the second game of the T20I series. After scoring 28 in the first game, he followed it up with a fantastic 75 in the 2nd T20I. Coming in to bat in the seventh over, Miller remained unbeaten on 75 off 44 balls, helping his team post a competitive total.

Miller's exploits with the bat in the shortest format are well known. Expect some fireworks in the final game from him.

One Protea bowler who has stood out in the T20I series is Tabraiz Shamsi. The chinaman is the leading wicket-taker in the series with seven wickets to his name. He has wreaked havoc in the Ireland batting line-up.

Shamsi picked up four wickets in the first T20I and followed his man-of-the-match performance with a three-wicket haul in the next game. In the second game, he picked up three wickets, giving away just 14 runs in his four overs.

Edited by Prem Deshpande