IRE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Match 21

The 21st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will see Ireland (IRE) square off against Scotland (SCO) at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Friday, July 28.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IRE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Scotland have won all of their last five matches. Ireland, on the other hand, have won four of their last five matches of the tournament. Fans can expect a tough match between these two top teams of the tournament.

Ireland will give it their all to win the match but Scotland are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IRE vs SCO Match Details

The 21st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will be played on July 28 at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. The game is set to take place at 8:00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IRE vs SCO, Match 21

Date and Time: 28 July, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially the pacers. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Denmark and Scotland, where a total of 285 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

IRE vs SCO Form Guide

IRE - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

SCO - Won 5 of their last 5 matches

IRE vs SCO Probable Playing XI

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates.

Lorcan Tucker (wk), N Rock, A Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Ben White.

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates.

George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Tomas Mackintosh (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves.

IRE vs SCO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Tucker

L Tucker is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Mackintosh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Berrington

G Munsey and R Berrington are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Balbirnie played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Campher

B McMullen and C Campher are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Leask is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Watt

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Sharif and M Watt. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Adair is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IRE vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

C Campher

C Campher will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Campher has earned 252 points in the last four matches.

M Watt

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Watt the captain of the grand league teams as he will bowl crucial overs for his team. He has earned 306 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for IRE vs SCO, Match 21

B McMullen

C Campher

M Watt

M Adair

S Sharif

Ireland vs Scotland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowlers, it is advisable to pick at least four pacers. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ireland vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Tucker.

Batters: A Balbirnie, G Munsey, R Berrington.

All-rounders: C Campher, M Leask, B McMullen.

Bowlers: M Watt, S Sharif, M Adair, J Little.

Ireland vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Tucker.

Batters: O Haris, R Berrington.

All-rounders: C Campher.

Bowlers: M Watt, S Sharif, M Adair, J Little, G Main, B White, B McCarthy.