IRE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Match 7

The seventh match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers will see Ireland (IRE) square off against Scotland (SCO) at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Wednesday, June 21.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IRE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

In their first clash of the tournament, Ireland were stunned by Oman. Despite putting on 281 runs on the board, Ireland could not defend the total, as the opposition finished the chase with 11 balls to spare.

The Irish team is currently placed in the fourth position in Group B with a net run rate of -0.297. They will have to win this match in order to keep themselves alive in the competition.

Scotland, on the other hand, will be looking to win the match and start their campaign on a strong note.

IRE vs SCO Match Details

The seventh match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers will be played on June 21 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The match will commence at 12:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IRE vs SCO, Match 7, ICC World Cup Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 21, 2023, Wednesday; 12:30 pm IST.

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

IRE vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

IRE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IRE Probable Playing XIs

Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, and Benjamin White.

SCO Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SCO Probable Playing XI

Matthew Cross (wk), R Berrington, George Munsey, C McBride, M Leask, Chris Greaves, B McMullen, A Evans, S Sharif, M Watt, and C Sole.

IRE vs SCO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Lorcan Tucker

Lorcan Tucker is a middle-order batter who provides stability to the Irish batting. He is also pretty good behind the stumps and looks like the best pick from this section.

Batter - George Dockrell

George Dockrell looked in good touch in the last match. It was his powerful batting that took Ireland to a respectful total even though they ended up losing the match. Dockrell will be looking to carry his form forward in this match.

All-rounder - Michael Leask

Michael Leask is one of the mainstays of the Scottish batting. He can also make a handy contribution with the ball and that makes him a good choice from the all-rounder section.

Bowler - Safyaan Sharif

Safyaan Sharif is an effective bowler who might pick up wickets with the new ball in his hands. Sharif looks like a very good choice from this section.

IRE vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

George Dockrell

George Dockrell looked in great touch in the last match. His form makes him a prime candidate as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Michael Leask

Leask will be one of the keys to Scotland's performance in the match. He is more than capable with both the bat and the ball and will be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for IRE vs SCO, Match 7

Lorcan Tucker

George Dockrell

Michael Leask

Mark Adair

S Sharif

IRE vs SCO Match Expert Tips

The pitch favours the batters for the major portion of the match. However, new ball bowlers who can bowl with discipline might get a bit of help. But after the initial few overs the batters will dominate the game and hence picking more batters, especially from the middle-order will be a good choice.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

IRE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

IRE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: M Cross, Lorcan Tucker

Batters: R Berrington, George Dockrell (c), A Balbirnie, G Munsey, Harry Tector

All-rounders: M Leask (vc), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher

Bowler: S Sharif

IRE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team

IRE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: M Cross, Lorcan Tucker

Batters: R Berrington, George Dockrell, A Balbirnie, G Munsey (vc), Harry Tector (c)

All-rounders: M Leask, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher

Bowler: S Sharif

Poll : 0 votes