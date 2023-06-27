IRE vs UAE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers – June 27, 2023

Ireland and the United Arab Emirates will lock horns in the 20th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 scheduled to be played at Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday, June 27. Both sides will be hoping to end their campaign with a win.

Here's a look at three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for the IRE vs UAE Dream11 prediction match:

#3 Curtis Campher (IRE) - 8 Credits

England v Ireland - third One Day International: Royal London Series

Curtis Campher has been instrumental for Ireland with the bat. In the last two matches, he has scored 159 runs at an average of 79.50. After scoring a century against Scotland, he scored 39 off 31 balls against Sri Lanka in their last outing.

After losing their first three matches, Ireland will be hoping for a win this time around, and Campher will be key if they are to do so. The all-rounder is a great pick as captain or vice-captain for the IRE vs UAE Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Vriitya Aravind (UAE) - 8 Credits

Vriitya Aravind is the highest run-scorer for the United Arab Emirates in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. He has accumulated 88 runs from three matches, with a highest score of 49 against Oman.

Aravind is one of the players the team looks up to. The wicket-keeper batter is coming off a 39-run knock against Sri Lanka and is worth a pick as captain or vice-captain for the IRE vs UAE Dream11 prediction match.

#1 Junaid Siddique (UAE) - 8 Credits

In their previous match against Scotland, Junaid Siddique was the pick of the bowlers for the United Arab Emirates. He took three wickets for 49 runs in his 10 overs, albeit in a losing case.

Siddique will be determined to continue his good form and end the tournament on a winning note. He has taken five wickets in the last two matches and is therefore our top pick as captain or vice-captain for the IRE vs UAE Dream11 prediction match.

