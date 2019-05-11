IRE vs WI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 11th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a round of fixtures in the tri-series, Bangladesh find themselves at the top of the tree which leaves the other two teams, Ireland and West Indies, to fight it out among themselves to inch a step closer for the top of the points table. The last time WI faced Ireland, John Campbell, and Shai Hope put up a record stand and will be expected to continue in the same vein on Saturday as well against the hapless Irish. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Ireland:

William Porterfield (C), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Mark Adair

West Indies:

Jason Holder (C), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Sunil Ambris, Raymond Reifer, Fabian Allen, Ashely Nurse, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jonathan Carter

Playing XI Updates:

Ireland:

Boyd Rankin could return at the expense of one of Barry McCarthy or Tim Murtagh, while the rest of the side should remain unchanged. Lorcan Tucker hasn't had the best of starts to this international career but should be persisted with in the middle order alongside Gary Wilson and Kevin O'Brien. Paul Stirling will be key for the hosts with his ability to score big runs against top quality oppositions well documented.

Possible XI: Stirling, Porterfield (C), Balbirnie, Tucker, Kevin O'Brien, Wilson(WK), Dockrell, Little, Murtagh, Adair, and Rankin/McCarthy

West Indies:

No changes are expected of the West Indies as they seek momentum heading into the ICC World Cup 2019. Shai Hope has scored two hundreds so far in the series and will be their go-to player while their pace attack is also expected to come up with the goods on Saturday.

Possible XI: Campbell/Dowrich, Hope(WK), Bravo, Hetmyer/Carter, Ambris, Chase, Holder(C), Roach, Nurse, Cottrell, and Gabriel.

Match Details

Ireland vs West Indies, 4th ODI

11th May 2019, 3:15 PM IST

The Village, Dublin

Pitch Report

A good batting track with more than just some help for the pacers is on the cards on Saturday. Joshua Little was able to make full use of the overlying conditions against the English last week, indicating the competitive nature of the surface on hand.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope is the preferred choice over the likes of Tucker and Wilson with the West Indian in great form as well. He comes into this contest on the back of two sizzling hundreds and looks good for more runs as well on Saturday

Batsmen: Roston Chase and Darren Bravo are great options to have in the side while the experience of Kevin O'Brien is also quite handy to have in the team. Andy Balbirnie has also been quite consistent for the Ireland side and is also one to watch out for in this match.

Allrounders: Paul Stirling and Jason Holder are must-haves in the fantasy team with their undeniable ability in all three facets of the game. Along with them, Mark Adair has also shown enough promise to be considered in the running for a place in the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Joshua Little picked up four wickets against England at this very venue last week and will be hoping to continue his good form against the West Indies as well. Along with him, the likes of Sheldon Cottrell and Shannon Gabriel are also available for the taking while Ashley Nurse should round off a fairly balanced fantasy team.

Captain: Shai Hope and Jason Holder are the ideal choices for captaincy in the fantasy team with the West Indian captain due for a big performance. Along with the aforementioned duo, Paul Stirling is also an option worth looking into.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope (WK), Roston Chase, Darren Bravo, Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Jason Holder, Kevin O'Brien, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Shannon Gabriel, and Ashley Nurse. Captain: Shai Hope

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope (WK), Roston Chase, Darren Bravo, Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Jason Holder, Sunil Ambris, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Sheldon Cottrell, and Shannon Gabriel. Captain: Jason Holder