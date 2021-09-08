IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between Ireland and Zimbabwe is set to take place at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Wednesday.

After a pulsating T20I series, the action now moves over to the ODI format with both teams looking to land the first blow. While the Irish will head into the game as the clear favorites, Zimbabwe are a force to be reckoned with in this format, making for a good contest in Belfast.

IRE vs ZIM Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Andy Balbirnie (c), George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young and Andy McBrine

ZIM XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava

Match Details

IRE vs ZIM, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 8th September, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Civil Service Cricket Club with ample help on offer for the pacers. The new ball should do a bit, with extra bounce also expected for the pacers. The batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle before going big, with wickets in hand being key. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s IRE vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Regis Chakabva: Regis Chakabva had a good start to the T20I series, but his form did tail off in the last few games. However, he has been in decent form throughout the year and can be banked upon to get some runs at the top of the order.

Batsman

Andy Balbirnie: Irish captain Andy Balbirnie is Ireland's best batter in the middle overs, given his ability to shift gears at will. He is also due for a big score against Zimbabwe, making him one to watch out for in the series itself.

All-rounder

Simi Singh: All-rounder Simi Singh was fairly consistent with the ball in the T20Is and showed glimpses of his abilities with the bat as well. With the nature of the pitch helping the spinners, Simi's accuracy will be key for the Irish in the middle overs.

Bowler

Blessing Muzarabani: Blessing Muzarabani has grown in leaps and bounds over the last year or so, even earning a PSL contract along the way. His ability to generate extra bounce at a decent pace makes him a tricky candidate to counter, making him a must-have in your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Mark Adair (IRE)

Paul Stirling (IRE)

Sean Williams (ZIM)

Important stats for IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling - 4874 runs in 130 ODI matches, SR: 86.57

Mark Adair - 10 wickets in 3 matches in T20I series vs ZIM, Bowl Average: 5.70

Sikandar Raza - 2943 runs and 62 wickets in 105 ODIs

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today

IRE vs ZIM 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Andy Balbirnie, Craig Ervine, Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Blessing Muzarabani and Luke Jongwe

Captain: Andy Balbirnie. Vice-captain: Sean Williams

IRE vs ZIM 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Andy Balbirnie, Craig Ervine, Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Blessing Muzarabani and Luke Jongwe

Also Read

Captain: Craig Ervine. Vice-captain: Andy Balbirnie

Edited by Samya Majumdar