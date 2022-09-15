IRE-XI vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 16

The 16th match of the ECC T10 2022 will see Ireland XI (IRE-XI) lock horns with Czech Republic (CZR) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IRE-XI vs CZR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Ireland XI have won five of their six games and are currently placed on top of the points table. Czech Republic, on the other hand, have lost all of their last five games.

Czech Republic will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Ireland XI have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IRE-XI vs CZR Match Details

The 16th match of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on September 15 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IRE-XI vs CZR, Match 16

Date and Time: September 15, 2022, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Ireland XI and Portugal, where a total of 191 runs were scored in 17.3 overs at a loss of nine wickets.

IRE-XI vs CZR Form Guide

IRE-XI - W W L W W W

CZR - L L L L L

IRE-XI vs CZR Probable Playing XI

IRE-XI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Max Burton (c & wk), John Matchett, Jack Dickson, Nathan McGuire, Jared Wilson, Scott Macbeth, Seamus Lynch, Carson McCullough, Jamie Forbes, Matthew Humphreys, and Muzamil Sherzad.

CZR Playing XI

No injury updates

Sharan, Sahil Grover, Divyendra Singh (wk), Dylan Steyn, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sabawoon Davizi (c), Satyajit Sengupta, Kushalkumar Mendon, Naveed Ahmed, Smit Patel-I, and Ritik Tomar.

IRE-XI vs CZR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Burton (6 matches, 116 runs)

M Burton is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He smashed 30 runs in the last match against the Czech Republic.

Batters

S Lynch (6 matches, 214 runs)

K Venkataswamy and S Lynch are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Wilson played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Davizi (5 matches, 142 runs)

S Bhuiyan and S Davizi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C McCullough is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M O Reilly (6 matches, 10 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Humphreys and M O Reilly. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Shohas is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IRE-XI vs CZR match captain and vice-captain choices

C McCullough

S McCullough is expected to bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs in the middle, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already picked up eight wickets in the last four matches.

M O Reilly

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both spinners and pacers, you can make M O Reilly the captain of the grand league teams. He has already scalped 10 wickets in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for IRE-XI vs CZR, Match 5

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points M O Reilly 10 wickets 351 points S Davizi 142 runs 341 points S Lynch 214 runs 419 points C McCullough 8 wickets 302 points M Humphreys 8 wickets 318 points

Ireland XI vs Czech Republic Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ireland XI vs Czech Republic Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ireland XI vs Czech Republic Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Burton

Batters: J Wilson, K Venkataswamy, S Lynch

All-rounders: S Bhuiyan, S Macbeth, C McCullough, S Davizi

Bowlers: M O Reilly, M Humphreys, A Shohas

Ireland XI vs Czech Republic Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Ireland XI vs Czech Republic Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Burton

Batters: J Matchett, K Venkataswamy, S Lynch

All-rounders: S Bhuiyan, C McCullough, S Davizi

Bowlers: M O Reilly, M Humphreys, A Shohas, C Robertson

Edited by Ankush Das