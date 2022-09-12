IRE-XI vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 5

The fifth match of the ECC T10 2022 will see Ireland XI (IRE-XI) locking horns with Czech Republic (CZR) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday, September 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IRE-XI vs CZR Dream11 Prediction; today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Ireland XI had a great start to the season as they won their first match against Austria. Czech Republic, on the other hand, lost their last match to Portugal by three runs.

The Czech Republic will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Ireland XI have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IRE-XI vs. CZR Match Details

The fifth match of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on September 12 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IRE-XI vs. CZR, Match 5

Date and Time: 12 September 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Ireland XI and Austria, where a total of 190 runs were scored in just 15.4 overs at a loss of 10 wickets.

IRE-XI vs CZR Form Guide

IRE-XI - W

CZR - L

IRE-XI vs CZR Probable Playing XI

IRE-XI Playing XI

No injury updates

Max Burton (WK & C), Nathan McGuire, Jared Wilson, Seamus Lynch, John Matchett, Jack Dickson, Scott Macbeth, Jamie Forbes, Carson McCullough, Matthew Humphreys, Muzamil Sherzad

CZR Playing XI

No injury updates

Sharan, Sahil Grover, Divyendra Singh (WK), Dylan Steyn, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sabawoon Davizi (C), Satyajit Sengupta, Kushalkumar Mendon, Naveed Ahmed, Smit Patel-I, Ritik Tomar

IRE-XI vs CZR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Burton (1 match, 21 runs)

M Burton is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a crucial knock of 21 runs in the last match against Austria.

Batters

S Lynch (1 match, 59 runs)

K Venkataswamy and S Lynch are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Wilson played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Davizi (1 match, 71 runs)

S Bhuiyan and S Davizi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Forbes is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M O Reilly (1 match, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M O Reilly and M Humphreys. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Sengupta is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IRE-XI vs CZR match captain and vice-captain choices

S Davizi

S Davizi is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs in the middle, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 71 runs in the last match against Portugal.

M O Reilly

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both spinners and pacers, you can make M O Reilly the captain of the grand league teams. He took three wickets in his last match against Austria.

Five Must-Picks for IRE-XI vs CZR, Match 5

M O Reilly 3 wickets 101 points S Davizi 71 runs 109 points M Humphreys 2 wickets 68 points S Lynch 59 runs 102 points J Forbes 2 wickets 66 points

Ireland XI vs Czech Republic Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ireland XI vs Czech Republic Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Burton

Batters: J Wilson, S Lynch, K Venkataswamy

All-rounders: S Bhuiyan, J Forbes, S Davizi, R Tomar

Bowlers: M Humphreys, M O Reilly, S Sengupta

Ireland XI vs Czech Republic Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Burton

Batters: S Ramakrishnan, S Lynch, K Venkataswamy

All-rounders: S Bhuiyan, J Forbes, S Davizi, S Macbeth

Bowlers: M Humphreys, M O Reilly, N Ahmed

Edited by Puranjay Dixit