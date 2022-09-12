IRE-XI vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 5

The fifth match of the ECC T10 2022 will see Ireland XI (IRE-XI) locking horns with Czech Republic (CZR) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday, September 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IRE-XI vs CZR Dream11 Prediction; today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.
Ireland XI had a great start to the season as they won their first match against Austria. Czech Republic, on the other hand, lost their last match to Portugal by three runs.
The Czech Republic will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Ireland XI have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.
IRE-XI vs. CZR Match Details
The fifth match of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on September 12 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
IRE-XI vs. CZR, Match 5
Date and Time: 12 September 2022, 11:00 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain
Pitch Report
The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Ireland XI and Austria, where a total of 190 runs were scored in just 15.4 overs at a loss of 10 wickets.
IRE-XI vs CZR Form Guide
IRE-XI - W
CZR - L
IRE-XI vs CZR Probable Playing XI
IRE-XI Playing XI
No injury updates
Max Burton (WK & C), Nathan McGuire, Jared Wilson, Seamus Lynch, John Matchett, Jack Dickson, Scott Macbeth, Jamie Forbes, Carson McCullough, Matthew Humphreys, Muzamil Sherzad
CZR Playing XI
No injury updates
Sharan, Sahil Grover, Divyendra Singh (WK), Dylan Steyn, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sabawoon Davizi (C), Satyajit Sengupta, Kushalkumar Mendon, Naveed Ahmed, Smit Patel-I, Ritik Tomar
IRE-XI vs CZR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
M Burton (1 match, 21 runs)
M Burton is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a crucial knock of 21 runs in the last match against Austria.
Batters
S Lynch (1 match, 59 runs)
K Venkataswamy and S Lynch are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Wilson played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.
All-rounders
S Davizi (1 match, 71 runs)
S Bhuiyan and S Davizi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Forbes is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.
Bowlers
M O Reilly (1 match, 3 wickets)
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M O Reilly and M Humphreys. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Sengupta is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
IRE-XI vs CZR match captain and vice-captain choices
S Davizi
S Davizi is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs in the middle, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 71 runs in the last match against Portugal.
M O Reilly
Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both spinners and pacers, you can make M O Reilly the captain of the grand league teams. He took three wickets in his last match against Austria.
Five Must-Picks for IRE-XI vs CZR, Match 5
Ireland XI vs Czech Republic Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Ireland XI vs Czech Republic Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: M Burton
Batters: J Wilson, S Lynch, K Venkataswamy
All-rounders: S Bhuiyan, J Forbes, S Davizi, R Tomar
Bowlers: M Humphreys, M O Reilly, S Sengupta
Ireland XI vs Czech Republic Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: M Burton
Batters: S Ramakrishnan, S Lynch, K Venkataswamy
All-rounders: S Bhuiyan, J Forbes, S Davizi, S Macbeth
Bowlers: M Humphreys, M O Reilly, N Ahmed