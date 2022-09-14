IRE-XI vs POR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the European Cricket Championship, Group A, Match 14

Ireland XI (IRE-XI) will take on Portugal (POR) in the 14th match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday, September 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IRE-XI vs POR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Ireland XI are second in Group A points table, having won three out of their four matches. They won their last game against Austria by 10 runs. Portugal, on the other hand, have won two out of their four matches and are third in the standings. Austria beat them by five wickets in their last outing.

IRE-XI vs POR Match Details

The 14th match of the European Cricket Championship will be played on September 14 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 9:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IRE-XI vs POR, European Cricket Championship, Group A, Match 19

Date and Time: 14th September, 2022, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: The Cartama Oval, Cartama

IRE-XI vs POR Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. On the bowling front, while the pacers will find some movement early on, the spinners will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to curb the flow of runs. The last three out of the five matches played at the venue have been won by the teams bowling first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 110

Average second-innings score: 100

IRE-XI vs POR Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

Ireland XI: W-L-W-W

Portugal: L-W-L-W

IRE-XI vs POR probable playing 11s for today’s match

IRE-XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

IRE-XI Probable Playing 11

Max Burton (C), John Matchett, Jack Dickson, Nathan McGuire, Jared Wilson, Scott Macbeth, Seamus Lynch, Carson McCullough, Jamie Forbes, Matthew Humphreys, Muzamil Sherzad.

POR injury/team news

No major injury updates

POR Probable Playing 11

Rao Imran, Imran Khan, Conrad Greenshields, Rana Sarwar, Francoise Stoman, Miguel Stoman, Anthany Chambers, Parth Jounjat, Fakhrul Hussain, Junaid Khan, and Mubeen Tariq.

IRE-XI vs POR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Max Burton (4 matches, 73 runs, Strike Rate: 270.37)

Max has scored 73 runs at a strike rate of 270.37 in four matches. He is a safe bet for the wicketkeeper's spot, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order.

Top Batter pick

John Matchett (2 matches, 32 runs, Strike Rate: 123.08)

John has scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 123.08 in two matches. He could prove to be a great utility pick for Wednesday's contest.

Top All-rounder pick

Conrad Greenshields (4 matches, 124 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 196.83 and Economy Rate: 13.53)

Conrad has been Portugal's stand-out all-rounder, impressing with both the bat and ball. He has scored 124 runs while also scalping one valuable wicket in four matches.

Top Bowler pick

Mikey O'Reilly (4 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.36)

Mikey's bowling has gotten frequent breakthroughs, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 5.36 in four matches.

IRE-XI vs POR match captain and vice-captain choices

Conrad Greenshields

Conrad should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team in Wednesday's match. He has scored 124 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 196.83. Conrad also has one wicket to his name.

Scott MacBeth

Scott could be an excellent vice-captaincy option for your fantasy team given his all-round skill set. He has scored 52 runs and scalped one wicket in four matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IRE-XI vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Francoise Stoman 38 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches Conrad Greenshields 124 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches Matthew Humphreys 11 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches Seamus Lynch 100 runs in 4 matches Mikey O'Reilly 5 wickets in 4 matches

IRE-XI vs POR match expert tips

Conrad Greenshields could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for the IRE-XI vs POR match as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

IRE-XI vs POR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head to Head League

IRE-XI vs POR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 19, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Max Burton

Batters: John Matchett, Jared Wilson, Seamus Lynch

All-rounders: Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields (c), Scott MacBeth (vc), Mohammad Siraj Nipo

Bowlers: Matthew Humphreys, Junaid Khan-II, Mikey O'Reilly

IRE-XI vs POR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League

IRE-XI vs POR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 19, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Max Burton

Batters: John Matchett, Seamus Lynch, Rana Sarwar

All-rounders: Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Scott MacBeth

Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Mikey O'Reilly, Matthew Humphreys

