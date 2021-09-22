IRE-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers OD, Match 4

Match number four of the Under-19 CWC Europe Qualifiers OD 2021 has Ireland Under-19 (IRE-Y) taking on Jersey Under-19 (JER-Y) at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Wednesday.

Ireland and Jersey lost their opening games in the tournament and are on the lookout for their first win. Ireland, who started off as the favorites, couldn't get past the Dutch earlier in the week. They face a resourceful Jersey side who showed glimpses of what they are capable of in their previous game, making for a good contest today.

IRE-Y vs JER-Y Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE-Y XI

Nathan McGuire, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox, Tim Tector (c), Liam Doherty, Philippe Le Roux, David Vincent, Matt Humpherys, Jamie Forbes, Luke Whelan (wk) and Muzamil Sherzad

JER-Y XI

Pat Gouge, James Smith, George Richardson, Dylan Kotedia, Josh Lawrenson (c), Charlie Brennan, Stanley Tanguy, Asa Tribe, Toby Britton, Jamie Watling (wk) and Will Perchard

Match Details

IRE-Y vs JER-Y, Match 4, U-19 CWC Europe Qualifiers 2021

Date and Time: 22nd September 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the venue, the pitch is on the slower side. The bowlers are expected to rule the roost with movement and extra bounce available off the surface. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key towards the backend of the innings, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s IRE-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Pat Gouge: Although Pat Gouge is one of Jersey's best batters, he hasn't been able to convert a start at the top of the order in the tournament. Technically sound against both pace and spin, Gouge is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Batsman

Tim Tector: Irish captain Tim Tector also got off to a start without converting it into a big one in the previous game. His ability to keep the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs makes him a good asset and a must-have in your IRE-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Josh Lawrenson: Jersey captain Josh Lawrenson didn't have the best of outings in the previous game against Scotland U-19. He is still Jersey's best bet with the bat and should prove to be a handful with his off-spin as well.

Bowlers

Liam Doherty: Liam Doherty picked up a few wickets in the previous game without compromising on his economy rate. His ability to keep it tight in death overs makes him a good option for your IRE-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 prediction team

Nathan McGuire (IRE-Y)

Liam Doherty (IRE-Y)

Asa Tribe (JER-Y)

Important Stats for IRE-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 prediction team

Nathan McGuire: 16(28) and 3/27 in the previous game vs Netherlands U-19

Tim Tector: 37(83) in the previous game vs Netherlands U-19

Pat Gouge: 32(84) in the previous game vs Scotland U-19

IRE-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 Prediction Today

IRE-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Gouge, T Tector, J Cox, C Brennan, N McGuire, A Tribe, J Lawrenson, L Doherty, J Forbes, T Britton and J Watling

Captain: J Lawrenson. Vice-captain: T Tector

IRE-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Gouge, T Tector, J Cox, D Kotedia, N McGuire, A Tribe, J Lawrenson, L Doherty, J Forbes, T Britton and W Perchard

Captain: N McGuire. Vice-captain: T Tector

Edited by Samya Majumdar