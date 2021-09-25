IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers, Final Match

Ireland U19 will take on Scotland U19 in the final match of the U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers at the Desert Spring Cricket Ground in Almeria on Saturday.

Ireland and Scotland finished in the top two spots in the league stage, and will now go head-to-head against each other. Both sides have won two of their three matches. Ireland, though, beat Scotland the last time the two teams squared off against each other.

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Probable Playing 11s

IRE-Y XI

Tim Tector (C), Nathan McGuire, Jamie Forbes, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Cox (WK), Jack Dickson, Philippe Le Roux, Cameron Doak, Liam Doherty, Scott MacBeth, Muzamil Sherzad.

SCO-Y XI

Sam Elstone, Gabriel Gallman Findlay, Tomas Mackintosh, Charlie Tear (WK), Lyle Robertson, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Peet (C), Rafay Khan, Jamie Cairns, Olly Davidson, Sean Fischer Keogh.

Match Details

Match: IRE-Y vs SCO-Y, U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers, Final Match.

Date and Time: 25th September, 2021, 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Desert Spring Cricket Ground, Almeria.

Pitch Report

The track in Almeria is a sporting one, and is expected to provide good competition between bat and ball. Fast bowlers can expect the conditions to be favourable for swing in the first few overs, whereas spinners could prove to be handy in the middle overs.

Today’s IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

C Tear could prove to be an excellent choice for wicketkeeper-batter for your Dream11 fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can also score key runs.

Batters

J Dickson is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. He scored a fabulous century in the match against Jersey, with his innings including seven fours and four sixes.

All-rounders

N McGuire is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a great multiplier pick for your IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Fantasy Side. McGuire picked up three wickets the last time he faced Scotland

Meanwhile, O Davidson could also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He picked up five wickets in the previous match against Ireland.

Bowlers

C Peet will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has scalped five wickets in the competition thus far.

Five best players to pick in IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 prediction team

N McGuire (IRE-Y) - 369 points.

O Davidson (SCO-Y) - 352 points.

M Humphreys (IRE-Y) - 214 points.

C Peet (SCO-Y) - 213 points.

L Doherty (IRE-Y) - 193 points.

Key stats for IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 prediction team

N McGuire: 47 runs and 9 wickets.

O Davidson: 11 wickets.

M Humphreys: 44 runs and 4 wickets.

C Peet: 5 wickets.

L Doherty: 5 wickets.

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Prediction Today

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Tear, J Dickson, G Gallman-Findlay, T Tector, N McGuire, O Davidson, M Humphreys, L Robertson, C Peet, L Doherty, S Fischer-Keogh.

Captain: N McGuire. Vice-Captain: O Davidson.

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - T20 2021

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Tear, T Mackintosh, J Dickson, G Gallman-Findlay, T Tector, N McGuire, O Davidson, M Humphreys, C Peet, L Doherty, S Fischer-Keogh.

Captain: M Humphreys. Vice-Captain: C Peet.

Edited by Bhargav