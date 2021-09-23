IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers, Match 5

Ireland U-19 (IRE-Y) will take on Scotland U-19 (SCO-Y) in the fifth match of the U-19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers at the Desert Spring Cricket Ground in Almeria on Thursday.

Ireland U-19 have played two games in the qualifiers so far, winning once. They currently occupy second position in the points table. Scotland U-19, meanwhile, have been extremely impressive, winning two in two. They're currently atop the standings.

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE-Y XI

Nathan McGuire, Tim Tector (c), Jamie Forbes, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Cox(wk), Jack Dickson, Philippe Le Roux, Cameron Doak, Liam Doherty, Scott MacBeth, Muzamil Sherzad

SCO-Y XI

Sam Elstone, Gabriel Gallman Findlay, Tomas Mackintosh, Charlie Tear (wk), Lyle Robertson, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Peet (c), Rafay Khan, Jamie Cairns, Olly Davidson, Sean Fischer Keogh

Match Details

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y, U-19 CWC Europe Qualifiers, Match 5

Date and Time: 23rd September, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Desert Spring Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The track in Almeria is balanced and some good competition is expected between the bat and ball. While the pacers can expect the ball to swing early on, the spinners could prove to be handy in the middle overs. The batters should spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

C Tear could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy team. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

J Dickson is a reliable batsman who puts a price on his wicket. Capable of playing big shots with ease, he scored a fantastic century in the previous match. His knock included seven fours and four sixes!

All-rounders

N McGuire is a fantastic all-rounder who is capable of changing the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a great multiplier pick for your IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 fantasy team. McGuire has amassed 41 runs and picked up six wickets in two matches.

O Davidson could also prove to be the difference-maker in today's game. He has taken six wickets from two matches so far.

Bowlers

C Peet has scalped four wickets in the qualifiers so far and is more than capable of being amongst the wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 prediction team

N McGuire (IRE-Y) – 252 points

O Davidson (SCO-Y) – 180 points

C Peet (SCO-Y) – 176 points

L Doherty (IRE-Y) – 173 points

J Dickson (IRE-Y) – 152 points

Important stats for IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 prediction team

N McGuire: 41 runs and 6 wickets

O Davidson: 6 wickets

C Peet: 4 wickets

L Doherty: 5 wickets

J Dickson: 118 runs

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Prediction Today

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Tear, J Dickson, G Gallman-Findlay, T Tector, J Cox, N McGuire, O Davidson, C Peet, L Doherty, S Fischer-Keogh, J Forbes

Captain: N McGuire. Vice-captain: O Davidson

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Tear, J Dickson, G Gallman-Findlay, T Tector, N McGuire, O Davidson, C Peet, L Doherty, S Fischer-Keogh, J Forbes, L Robertson

Captain: C Peet. Vice-captain: L Doherty

Edited by Samya Majumdar