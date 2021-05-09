Ireland-A vs Nederlands-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 1st OD - May 10th, 2021

Ireland Wolves will take on Netherlands-A at the Oak Hill Cricket Club in Wicklow on Monday.

Both Ireland Wolves and Netherlands A players are coming from their respective domestic tournaments, the Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup and Dutch OD Cup, respectively.

George Dockrell ended the Inter-Provincial Cup as the leading run-scorer, with 151 runs. Barry McCarthy was exceptional with the ball, as he picked up five wickets in two games to lead the wicket-taking charts.

Meanwhile, Tonny Staal and Philippe Boissevain were unstoppable in the Dutch OD tournament, bagging 109 runs and five wickets in two innings, respectively.

The three-match series should be a good warm-up before Ireland tour the Netherlands in June.

Squads to choose from:

Ireland Wolves

Harry Tector (captain), Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny (wk), Shane Getkate, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Tim Tector, Ben White, Craig Young.

Netherlands A

Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Tonny Staal, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Tobias Visée, Musa Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren.

Probable Playing XIs:

Ireland Wolves

James McCollum, William Porterfield, Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny (wk), Shane Getkate, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Peter Chase, George Dockrell.

Netherlands A

Vikramjit Singh, Tonny Staal, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Musa Ahmad, Vivian Kingma.

Match Details

Match: Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands A, Match 1.

Venue: Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow, Ireland.

Date and Time (IST): 10th May; 3:15 PM.

Pitch Report

The last List-A game played at this venue was way back in 2018 when Bangladesh A took on Ireland Wolves in a three-match series. The track is conducive for batting, as the ball comes on nicely to the bat.

Pacers are expected to dominate in the middle overs, but spinners may struggle for assistance off the surface.

Ireland-A vs Nederlands-A 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Ireland-A vs Nederlands-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scott Edwards, Ben Cooper, Stephan Myburgh, Tonny Staal, William Porterfield, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Logan van Beek, Barry McCarthy, Philippe Boissevain, Peter Chase.

Captain: George Dockrell. Vice-captain: Ben Cooper.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Scott Edwards, Harry Tector, Vikramjit Singh, Tonny Staal, William Porterfield, Curtis Campher, Bas de Leede, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Paul van Meekeren.

Captain: William Porterfield. Vice-captain: Curtis Campher.