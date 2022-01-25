IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Plate Quarter-final 2

Ireland U19 (IRE-U19) will take on Canada U19 (CAN-U19) in the second plate quarter-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Monday.
Ireland U19 started their World Cup campaign with a win before losing two games in a row. They finished third in their group. On the other hand, Canada U19 are yet to win a game at the World Cup so far. They’ve lost all three of their games, that too by big margins.
IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Probable Playing 11 today
Ireland U19: Liam Doherty, Nathan McGuire, David Vincent, Joshua Cox, Tim Tector (c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Luke Whelan (wk), Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Reuben Wilson
Canada U19: Anoop Chima (wk), Jash Shah, Yasir Mahmood, Mihir Patel (c), Mohit Prashar, Kairav Sharma, Ethan Gibson, Gurnek Johal Singh, Sheel Patel, Parmveer Kharoud, Gavin Niblock
Match Details
IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022, 2nd Plate Quarter-final
Date & Time: January 25th 2022, 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores at the venue. However, there has been some turn available for the spinners and the new ball might move around a bit for the pacers.
Today’s IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Anoop Chima has been consistent with the bat at the World Cup. The Canadian stumper has accumulated 147 runs in three innings.
Batter
Philippus le Roux has had some good starts throughout the competition, but he hasn't been able to convert them into big scores. He has mustered 68 runs in three innings.
All-rounder
Kairav Sharma has made a significant impact with both the bat and ball. He has four wickets to his name in addition to scoring 69 runs.
Bowler
Matthew Humphreys has been in excellent form on all fronts. He has taken six wickets and scored 55 runs.
Top 5 best players to pick in IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team
Matthew Humphreys (IRE-U19): 291 points
Kairav Sharma (CAN-U19): 222 points
Anoop Chima (CAN-U19): 216 points
Joshua Cox (IRE-U19): 186 points
Nathan McGuire (IRE-U19): 170 points
Important stats for IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team
Matthew Humphreys: 55 runs & 6 wickets
Joshua Cox: 139 runs
Kairav Sharma: 69 runs & 4 wickets
Anoop Chima: 147 runs
IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream 11 Prediction (ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joshua Cox, Anoop Chima, David Vincent, Philippus le Roux, Yasir Mahmood, Nathan McGuire, Kairav Sharma, Ethan Gibson, Matthew Humphreys, Reuben Wilson, Parmveer Kharoud
Captain: Matthew Humphreys. Vice-captain: Kairav Sharma.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anoop Chima, David Vincent, Philippus le Roux, Yasir Mahmood, Nathan McGuire, Mihir Patel, Liam Doherty, Kairav Sharma, Matthew Humphreys, Reuben Wilson, Parmveer Kharoud
Captain: Kairav Sharma. Vice-captain: Nathan McGuire.