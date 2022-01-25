IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Plate Quarter-final 2

Ireland U19 (IRE-U19) will take on Canada U19 (CAN-U19) in the second plate quarter-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Monday.

Ireland U19 started their World Cup campaign with a win before losing two games in a row. They finished third in their group. On the other hand, Canada U19 are yet to win a game at the World Cup so far. They’ve lost all three of their games, that too by big margins.

IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Ireland U19: Liam Doherty, Nathan McGuire, David Vincent, Joshua Cox, Tim Tector (c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Luke Whelan (wk), Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Reuben Wilson

Canada U19: Anoop Chima (wk), Jash Shah, Yasir Mahmood, Mihir Patel (c), Mohit Prashar, Kairav Sharma, Ethan Gibson, Gurnek Johal Singh, Sheel Patel, Parmveer Kharoud, Gavin Niblock

Match Details

IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022, 2nd Plate Quarter-final

Date & Time: January 25th 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores at the venue. However, there has been some turn available for the spinners and the new ball might move around a bit for the pacers.

Today’s IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anoop Chima has been consistent with the bat at the World Cup. The Canadian stumper has accumulated 147 runs in three innings.

Batter

Philippus le Roux has had some good starts throughout the competition, but he hasn't been able to convert them into big scores. He has mustered 68 runs in three innings.

All-rounder

Kairav Sharma has made a significant impact with both the bat and ball. He has four wickets to his name in addition to scoring 69 runs.

Bowler

Matthew Humphreys has been in excellent form on all fronts. He has taken six wickets and scored 55 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Matthew Humphreys (IRE-U19): 291 points

Kairav Sharma (CAN-U19): 222 points

Anoop Chima (CAN-U19): 216 points

Joshua Cox (IRE-U19): 186 points

Nathan McGuire (IRE-U19): 170 points

Important stats for IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Matthew Humphreys: 55 runs & 6 wickets

Joshua Cox: 139 runs

Kairav Sharma: 69 runs & 4 wickets

Anoop Chima: 147 runs

IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream 11 Prediction (ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022)

Dream11 Team for Ireland U19 vs Canada U19 - ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Plate Quarter-final 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joshua Cox, Anoop Chima, David Vincent, Philippus le Roux, Yasir Mahmood, Nathan McGuire, Kairav Sharma, Ethan Gibson, Matthew Humphreys, Reuben Wilson, Parmveer Kharoud

Captain: Matthew Humphreys. Vice-captain: Kairav Sharma.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anoop Chima, David Vincent, Philippus le Roux, Yasir Mahmood, Nathan McGuire, Mihir Patel, Liam Doherty, Kairav Sharma, Matthew Humphreys, Reuben Wilson, Parmveer Kharoud

Captain: Kairav Sharma. Vice-captain: Nathan McGuire.

Edited by Samya Majumdar