Ireland vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 3rd ODI Match - July 16th, 2021

The third ODI between Ireland and South Africa is set to take place at the Village in Dublin on Friday.

The Irish stunned the tourists South Africa with a complete performance in the previous ODI. Led by Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland look well-equipped in all three departments. The likes of Paul Stirling and Mark Adair are still due for a big performance as Ireland eye a historic series win over South Africa, with the first game being washed off.

Speaking of South Africa, Temba Bavuma and co. haven't been at their best on this tour. Although Janneman Malan and Keshav Maharaj have impressed, they will need better performances with bat and ball to level the series. Given the riches they possess in all three departments, the South Africans will head into the game as the clear favorites. However, with momentum on their side, Ireland cannot be taken lightly. With both teams eyeing a crucial win in the series finale, a cracking game of cricket beckons on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Josh Little, Craig Young and Simi Singh

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj

Match Details

Match: Ireland vs South Africa, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 16th July 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Village, Dublin

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch has a lot of runs on offer with some help available for the bowlers as well. Although the pacers should get the ball to swing early on, it should come nicely on to the bat. The pitch will get slower as the game progresses, with the spinners playing a big part in the second ODI as well. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260 being a good total at the venue.

Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IRE vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Mark Adair, Kagiso Rabada, Josh Little and Anrich Nortje

Captain: Aiden Markram. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mark Adair, Kagiso Rabada, Andy McBrine and Anrich Nortje

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Temba Bavuma

Edited by Samya Majumdar