IR-W vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Match 2

Ireland Women (IR-W) take on Germany Women (GR-W) in match number two of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier at La Manga Club Bottom Ground in Cartagena, Murcia, on Thursday.

Ireland Women will be one of the pre-tournament favorites. They come into the qualifiers on the back of a couple of series wins over Scotland (3-1) and the Netherlands (2-1). Germany Women, meanwhile, boast a solid T20I record, having won 14 games and lost just four times. They will be looking to impress in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier.

IR-W vs GR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Ireland Women: Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (c), Shauna Kavanagh, Eimear Richardson, Lara Maritz, Orla Prendergast, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Sophie MacMahon, Ava Canning

Germany Women: Anna Healey, Christina Gough, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Bianca Loch, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (wk), Anne Bierwisch, Milena Beresford, Emma Bargna

Match Details

IR-W vs GR-W, Match 2, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

Date and Time: August 26th 2021, 2 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Cartagena, Murcia

Pitch Report

The track at La Manga Club Bottom Ground in Cartagena, Murcia, is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there will be something in it for the pacers early on while the spinners can find some turn as well as the game progresses.

Today’s IR-W vs GR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shauna Kavanagh – Kavanagh has the ability to score some vital runs for Ireland Women while also being decent behind the stumps.

Batters

Gaby Lewis – The 20-year-old Ireland Women opener has a solid T20I record, amassing 850 runs at a strike rate of 109.53.

Janet Ronalds – Ronalds is the premier batter for Germany Women, having scored 447 runs at an average of 44.70 in her T20I career.

All-rounders

Orla Prendergast – The 19-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder could be a game-changer. She has picked up 14 wickets and scored 144 runs at a strike-rate of 106.66.

Christina Gough – The 27-year-old left-handed all-rounder has had a superb run with both the bat and ball in T20I cricket. She has scored 485 runs while also taking 14 wickets.

Bowlers

Lara Maritz – Maritz has been consistent with the ball in T20Is, picking up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 6.66.

Anne Bierwisch – Bierwisch has been decent with the ball, taking eight wickets from six innings at an economy rate of 3.27 in T20Is.

Top 5 best players to pick in IR-W vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Gaby Lewis (IR-W)

Orla Prendergast (IR-W)

Anuradha Doddaballapur (GR-W)

Christina Gough (GR-W)

Laura Delany (IR-W)

Important stats for IR-W vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Gaby Lewis: 850 runs; SR – 109.53

Laura Delany: 764 runs & 38 wickets; SR – 78.76 & ER – 6.39

Orla Prendergast: 144 runs & 14 wickets; SR – 106.66 & ER – 4.18

Anuradha Doddaballapur: 197 runs & 16 wickets; SR – 92.05 & ER – 3.28

Christina Gough: 485 runs & 14 wickets; SR – 103.19 & ER – 3.95

IR-W vs GR-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Ireland Women vs Germany Women - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Janet Ronalds, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Christina Gough, Lara Maritz, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch

Captain: Orla Prendergast. Vice-captain: Christina Gough

Dream11 Team for Ireland Women vs Germany Women - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Janet Ronalds, Laura Delany, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Christina Gough, Bianca Loch, Lara Maritz, Anne Bierwisch, Ava Canning

Captain: Laura Delany. Vice-captain: Anuradha Doddaballapur

