Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd T20I - May 24th, 2021

The second T20I between Ireland Women and Scotland Women will take place in Belfast on Monday.

The first encounter between the two sides was rescheduled to a later date due to rain. However, the Irish and Scottish Women are set to square off in Belfast on Monday, thanks to a short turnaround. Ireland Women will have a better knowledge of the conditions, with the likes of Laura Delany and Gaby Lewis being the ones to watch out for. But their inexperienced bowling attack will need to step up in the absence of Kim Garth as they look to gain an advantage in the series.

However, they will come across a resilient Scotland Women's side that are in the midst of a rebuild. Led by Kathryn Bryce, the Scotland batting unit has a heap of experience to fall back on, making them a dangerous outfit. But like their opponents, their own bowling attack also lacks experience, but the likes of Katherine Fraser and Katie McGill should prove to be a handful at the Civil Service Cricket Club.

Squads to choose from

Ireland Women

Laura Delany, Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Jenny Sparrow, Rebecca Stokell

Scotland Women

Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ikra Farooq, Abtaha Maqsood, Samantha Haggo, Katie Mcgill, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Katherine Fraser, Ellen Watson, Megan McColl

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland Women

Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Shauna Kavanagh, Lara Maritz, Rachel Delaney, Cara Murray and Jenny Sparrow

Scotland Women

Sarah Bryce, Lorna Jack, Kathryn Bryce, Becky Glen, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ellen Watson, Katie McGill, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Abbi Aitken-Drummond and Megan McColl

Match Details

Match: Ireland Women vs Scotland Women, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: 24th May 2021, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

With inclement weather disrupting the series, the pitch should be on the slower side. While there isn't much turn on offer, the pacers will enjoy movement off the surface and will ideally revert to off-pace deliveries as the game progresses. The batters will look to bide their time in the middle before going big, with wickets in hand being crucial. With DLS likely to come into play, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bryce, S Kavanagh, G Lewis, L Jack, R Delaney, K Bryce, L Delany, O Prendergast, A Aitken-Drummond, C Raack and L Maritz

Captain: K Bryce. Vice-captain: G Lewis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bryce, K McGill, G Lewis, J Sparrow, R Delaney, K Bryce, L Delany, P Chatterji, A Aitken-Drummond, C Raack and K Fraser

Captain: K Bryce. Vice-captain: L Delany