Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd T20I - May 25th, 2021

The second T20I between Ireland Women and Scotland Women will take place at the Civil Service Ground in Belfast on Tuesday.

Scottish Women sprung a surprise with a big win against Ireland in the first T20I. Despite having been reduced to a modest total of 87, the Scotland bowlers, especially Katie McGill, came up with the goods to land the first blow in the series. But Sarah Bryce and the rest of the top-order batters need to step up if they are to clinch a stunning series win at the expense of Ireland.

Ireland Women, despite all the good work done by the bowlers, weren't able to close out the game with the bat. The likes of Gaby Lewis and Laura Delany will be crucial to their fortunes in what is a do-or-die game for them. Although they don't have momentum on their side, home conditions should make for an even contest. Either way, we should be in for another close encounter as both teams look for a series-defining win on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Ireland Women

Laura Delany, Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Jenny Sparrow, Rebecca Stokell

Scotland Women

Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ikra Farooq, Abtaha Maqsood, Samantha Haggo, Katie Mcgill, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Katherine Fraser, Ellen Watson, Megan McColl

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland Women

Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Shauna Kavanagh, Lara Maritz, Ava Canning, Cara Murray and Amy Hunter

Scotland Women

Sarah Bryce, Ailsa Lister, Kathryn Bryce, Becky Glen, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sam Haggo, Katie McGill, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Abbi Aitken-Drummond and Megan McColl

Match Details

Match: Ireland Women vs Scotland Women, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: 25th May 2021, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is on offer at the Civil Service Cricket Club, with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. Cloudy conditions are expected on Tuesday, with the pacers likely to enjoy some swing early on. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses, making it tough going for the batters in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130 being par at the venue.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IR-W vs SC-W 2nd T20I Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bryce, G Lewis, R Stokell, A Lister, K Bryce, L Delany, L Maritz, K McGill, C Raack, K Fraser and A Canning

Captain: K Bryce. Vice-captain: L Delany

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kavanagh, G Lewis, R Stokell, A Lister, K Bryce, L Delany, L Maritz, K McGill, A Maqsood, K Fraser and A Canning

Captain: L Delany. Vice-captain: K McGill